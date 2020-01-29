Why You Should Like FSE Services Group Limited’s (HKG:331) ROCE

Today we'll evaluate FSE Services Group Limited (HKG:331) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for FSE Services Group:

0.36 = HK$292m ÷ (HK$2.7b - HK$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, FSE Services Group has an ROCE of 36%.

Does FSE Services Group Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that FSE Services Group's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 12% average in the Construction industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, FSE Services Group's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

We can see that, FSE Services Group currently has an ROCE of 36% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 22%. This makes us think the business might be improving. The image below shows how FSE Services Group's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if FSE Services Group has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How FSE Services Group's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

FSE Services Group has current liabilities of HK$1.9b and total assets of HK$2.7b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 69% of its total assets. While a high level of current liabilities boosts its ROCE, FSE Services Group's returns are still very good.