Why FUJIFILM (FUJIY) is Such a Great Value Stock Pick Right Now

Value investing is always a very popular strategy, and for good reason. After all, who doesn’t want to find stocks that have low PEs, solid outlooks, and decent dividends?

Fortunately for investors looking for this combination, we have identified a strong candidate which may be an impressive value; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation FUJIY.

FUJIFILM in Focus

FUJIY may be an interesting play thanks to its forward PE of 13, its P/S ratio of 0.7, and its decent dividend yield of 1.4%. These factors suggest that FUJIFILM is a pretty good value pick, as investors have to pay a relatively low level for each dollar of earnings, and that FUJIY has decent revenue metrics to back up its earnings.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM) | Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Quote

But before you think that FUJIFILM is just a pure value play, it is important to note that it has been seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate front as well. For current year earnings, the consensus has gone up by 2.5% in the past 30 days, thanks to one upward revision in the past one month compared to none lower.

This estimate strength is actually enough to push FUJIY to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting it is poised to outperform. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

So really, FUJIFILM is looking great from a number of angles thanks to its PE below 20, a P/S ratio below one, and a strong Zacks Rank, meaning that this company could be a great choice for value investors at this time.

