Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Greenland Minerals Limited (ASX:GGG)

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Greenland Minerals Limited (ASX:GGG), it is a company with robust financial health as well as a buoyant future outlook. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Greenland Minerals here.

Flawless balance sheet with exceptional growth potential

One reason why investors are attracted to GGG is its earnings growth potential in the near future of 51% which is expected to flow into an impressive return on equity of 21% over the next couple of years. GGG is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that GGG has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Investors should not worry about GGG’s debt levels because the company has none! It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

ASX:GGG Future Profit January 14th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Greenland Minerals, there are three relevant factors you should further research:

Historical Performance: What has GGG’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is GGG worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether GGG is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of GGG? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



