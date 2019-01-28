Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF)

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. SDF is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Steadfast Group here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record

Over the past few years, SDF has demonstrated a proven ability to generate robust returns of 4.1% Not surprisingly, SDF outperformed its industry which returned 4.1%, giving us more conviction of the company’s capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward. SDF’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that SDF has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. SDF seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.56x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

ASX:SDF Income Statement Export January 28th 19 More

