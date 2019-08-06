Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (NSE:JISLJALEQS)

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (NSE:JISLJALEQS), there's is a financially-robust company with a excellent growth outlook, not yet reflected in the share price. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Jain Irrigation Systems here.

Very undervalued established dividend payer

JISLJALEQS's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts' consensus forecast growth be correct. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, JISLJALEQS's share price is trading below the group's average. This bolsters the proposition that JISLJALEQS's price is currently discounted.

NSEI:JISLJALEQS Past and Future Earnings, August 6th 2019 More

JISLJALEQS is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that JISLJALEQS has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. JISLJALEQS appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.27x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

NSEI:JISLJALEQS Historical Debt, August 6th 2019 More

