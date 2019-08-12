Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Arvind Limited (NSE:ARVIND)

Arvind Limited (NSE:ARVIND) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of ARVIND, it is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Arvind here.

Good value with adequate balance sheet

ARVIND's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that ARVIND manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. ARVIND appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.87x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated. ARVIND's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its PE ratio of 7.66x, compared to the industry and wider stock market ratio, making it a relatively cheap stock compared to its peers.

Next Steps:

For Arvind, I've compiled three fundamental factors you should look at:

