Why Fundamental Investors Might Love China Financial Services Holdings Limited (HKG:605)

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of China Financial Services Holdings Limited (HKG:605), it is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on China Financial Services Holdings here.

Good value with adequate balance sheet

605's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. 605's has produced operating cash levels of 0.32x total debt over the past year, which implies that 605's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings. 605's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if 605's projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Compared to the rest of the market, 605 is also trading below other listed companies on the HK stock exchange, relative to earnings generated. This supports the theory that 605 is potentially underpriced.

SEHK:605 Intrinsic value, May 22nd 2019 More

