Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Mastek Limited (NSE:MASTEK)

I’ve been keeping an eye on Mastek Limited (NSE:MASTEK) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe MASTEK has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with great financial health as well as a an impressive history of performance. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Mastek here.

Solid track record with excellent balance sheet

MASTEK delivered a bottom-line expansion of 42% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. In addition to beating its historical values, MASTEK also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of 17%. This is what investors like to see! MASTEK’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that MASTEK manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. MASTEK seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 15.48x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NSEI:MASTEK Income Statement Export February 16th 19 More

