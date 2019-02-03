Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Yuzhou Properties Company Limited (HKG:1628)

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Yuzhou Properties Company Limited (HKG:1628) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of 1628, it is a financially-robust company with a strong history and a excellent future outlook. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Yuzhou Properties here.

Exceptional growth potential, undervalued and pays a dividend

One reason why investors are attracted to 1628 is its notable earnings growth potential in the near future of 21%. This growth in the bottom-line is bolstered by an impressive top-line expansion of 59% over the same period, which is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. In the previous year, 1628 has ramped up its bottom line by 74%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did 1628 outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Real Estate industry expansion, which generated a 49% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future.

SEHK:1628 Future Profit February 3rd 19 More

1628’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. 1628 appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.34x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

SEHK:1628 Historical Debt February 3rd 19 More

