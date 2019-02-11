Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Antevenio, S.A. (EPA:ALANT)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Antevenio, S.A. (EPA:ALANT) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. ALANT is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Antevenio here.

Excellent balance sheet and good value

ALANT’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. ALANT appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.72x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated. ALANT’s share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of ALANT’s earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, ALANT’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This bolsters the proposition that ALANT’s price is currently discounted.

Next Steps:

For Antevenio, I’ve compiled three essential factors you should look at:

