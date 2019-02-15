Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Selvaag Bolig ASA (OB:SBO)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Selvaag Bolig ASA (OB:SBO) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of SBO, it is a financially-healthy , dividend-paying company with a a strong history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Selvaag Bolig here.

Solid track record with adequate balance sheet and pays a dividend

Over the past year, SBO has grown its earnings by 41%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. In addition to beating its historical values, SBO also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of -38%. This is what investors like to see! SBO is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Debt funding requires timely payments on interest to lenders. SBO’s earnings sufficiently covered its interest in the prior year, which indicates there’s low risk associated with the company not being able to meet these key expenses.

OB:SBO Income Statement Export February 15th 19 More

SBO’s high dividend payments make it one of the best dividend stocks on the market, and its profitability ensures that dividends are well-covered by its net income.

OB:SBO Historical Dividend Yield February 15th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Selvaag Bolig, I’ve put together three important factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SBO’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SBO’s outlook. Valuation: What is SBO worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SBO is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of SBO? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



