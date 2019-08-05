Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Karelia Tobacco Company Inc. (ATH:KARE)

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Karelia Tobacco Company Inc. (ATH:KARE), there's is a company with great financial health as well as a a great track record of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Karelia Tobacco here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record

Over the past year, KARE has grown its earnings by 58%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did KARE outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Tobacco industry expansion, which generated a 19% earnings growth. This is an notable feat for the company. KARE's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Looking at KARE's capital structure, the company has no debt on its balance sheet. This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. KARE has plenty of financial flexibility, without debt obligations to meet in the short term, as well as the headroom to raise debt should it need to in the future.

ATSE:KARE Income Statement, August 5th 2019 More

