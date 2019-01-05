Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Solid State plc (LON:SOLI)

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of SOLI, it is a financially-sound company with a a strong history superior dividend payments, trading at a great value. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Solid State here.

Flawless balance sheet, good value and pays a dividend

SOLI’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that SOLI has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Looking at SOLI’s capital structure, the company has no debt on its balance sheet. This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. SOLI has plenty of financial flexibility, without debt obligations to meet in the short term, as well as the headroom to raise debt should it need to in the future. SOLI’s share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts’ consensus forecast growth be correct. Compared to the rest of the electronic industry, SOLI is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This further reaffirms that SOLI is potentially undervalued.

Income investors would also be happy to know that SOLI is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 3.9%. SOLI has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

