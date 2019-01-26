Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of TRCS, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong track record of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Tracsis here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record

In the previous year, TRCS has ramped up its bottom line by 95%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. In addition to beating its historical values, TRCS also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of 17%. This is an optimistic signal for the future. TRCS’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. TRCS seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 38.14x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

AIM:TRCS Income Statement Export January 26th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Tracsis, there are three relevant factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for TRCS’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for TRCS’s outlook. Valuation: What is TRCS worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether TRCS is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of TRCS? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



