Why Fundamental Investors Might Love EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), there's is a dependable dividend-paying company that has been a rockstar for income investors, currently trading at an attractive share price. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on EPR Properties here.

Established dividend payer and good value

EPR's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts' consensus forecast growth be correct. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, EPR's share price is trading below the group's average. This further reaffirms that EPR is potentially undervalued.

NYSE:EPR Intrinsic value, August 15th 2019 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, EPR is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 6.0%, making it one of the best dividend companies in the market.

NYSE:EPR Historical Dividend Yield, August 15th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For EPR Properties, I've put together three relevant factors you should further examine:

