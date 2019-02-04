Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA), it is a financially-healthy , dividend-paying company with a a strong track record of performance. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Snap-on here.

Flawless balance sheet established dividend payer

SNA delivered a satisfying double-digit returns of 20% in the most recent year Not surprisingly, SNA outperformed its industry which returned 13%, giving us more conviction of the company’s capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward. SNA’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. SNA seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.67x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NYSE:SNA Income Statement Export February 4th 19 More

SNA is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

NYSE:SNA Historical Dividend Yield February 4th 19 More

