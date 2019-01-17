Here’s why G. K. Goh Holdings Limited’s (SGX:G41) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we are going to look at G. K. Goh Holdings Limited (SGX:G41) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for G. K. Goh Holdings:

0.014 = S$11m ÷ (S$676m – S$67m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, G. K. Goh Holdings has an ROCE of 1.4%.

See our latest analysis for G. K. Goh Holdings

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is G. K. Goh Holdings’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see G. K. Goh Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Professional Services industry average of 10%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Putting aside G. K. Goh Holdings’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

In our analysis, G. K. Goh Holdings’s ROCE appears to be 1.4%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 1.0%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

SGX:G41 Last Perf January 17th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if G. K. Goh Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect G. K. Goh Holdings’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

G. K. Goh Holdings has total assets of S$676m and current liabilities of S$67m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 9.9% of its total assets. With barely any current liabilities, there is minimal impact on G. K. Goh Holdings’s admittedly low ROCE.