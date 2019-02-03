Why You Should Like G N A Axles Limited’s (NSE:GNA) ROCE

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Today we’ll look at G N A Axles Limited (NSE:GNA) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for G N A Axles:

0.20 = ₹747m ÷ (₹6.8b – ₹3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, G N A Axles has an ROCE of 20%.

Does G N A Axles Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that G N A Axles’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 17% average in the Auto Components industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where G N A Axles sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for G N A Axles.

Do G N A Axles’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

G N A Axles has total liabilities of ₹3.1b and total assets of ₹6.8b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 46% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, G N A Axles’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.

Our Take On G N A Axles’s ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better.