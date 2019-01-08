Why G N A Axles Limited (NSE:GNA) Could Be Your Next Investment

G N A Axles Limited (NSE:GNA) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of GNA, it is a financially-healthy company with a a strong track record of performance, trading at a great value. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on G N A Axles here.

Excellent balance sheet and good value

Over the past year, GNA has grown its earnings by 72%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did GNA outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Auto Components industry expansion, which generated a 32% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see! GNA is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that GNA manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. GNA appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.42x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

GNA’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its PE ratio of 15.12x, compared to the industry and wider stock market ratio, which means it is relatively cheaper than its peers.

Next Steps:

For G N A Axles, I’ve put together three important aspects you should further examine:

