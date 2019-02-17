Why Gage Roads Brewing Co. Limited’s (ASX:GRB) Cash Is A Factor You Need To Consider

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Gage Roads Brewing Co. Limited (ASX:GRB) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. This difference directly flows down to how much the stock is worth. Operating in the industry, GRB is currently valued at AU$111m. I’ve analysed below, the health and outlook of GRB’s cash flow, which will help you understand the stock from a cash standpoint. Cash is an important concept to grasp as an investor, as it directly impacts the value of your shares and the future growth potential of your portfolio.

What is free cash flow?

Gage Roads Brewing generates cash through its day-to-day business, which needs to be reinvested into the company in order for it to continue operating. What remains after this expenditure, is known as its free cash flow, or FCF, for short.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of Gage Roads Brewing’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Gage Roads Brewing’s yield of 1.74% indicates its sub-standard capacity to generate cash, compared to the stock market index as a whole, accounting for the size differential. This means investors are taking on more concentrated risk on Gage Roads Brewing but are not being adequately rewarded for doing so.

Does Gage Roads Brewing have a favourable cash flow trend?

Another important consideration is whether this return is likely to be maintained over the next couple of years. We can gauge this by looking at GRB’s expected operating cash flows. Over the next couple of years, GRB’s operating cash flows is expected to more than double from the current level of AU$5.0m, which is highly optimistic, so long as capital expenditure doesn’t ramp up by even more. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, GRB’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 41% in the upcoming year, to 40% by the end of the third year.

Next Steps:

Although its positive operating cash flow, and high future growth, is appealing, the low free cash flow yield is unattractive. This is because you would be better compensated in terms of cash yield, by investing in the market index, as well as take on lower diversification risk. However, cash is only one aspect of investing. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. I recommend you continue to research Gage Roads Brewing to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is GRB worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether GRB is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Gage Roads Brewing’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

