Why Gainesville High went on lockdown Wednesday

Aug. 25—Gainesville High School went on lockdown Wednesday, Aug. 24, after a report of an armed robbery of a taxi cab driver near the school, police said.

Gainesville Police Sgt. Jessica Van said police responded to the Lee Street area regarding the armed robbery report, which she said was unrelated to the high school.

"Out of an abundance of caution due to close proximity to the high school, they were notified and placed on lockdown," Van said.

Van said all persons of interest are in custody and being questioned, though she did not say how many people were in custody. The sergeant said charges are pending.

"We applaud the quick response of GHS leadership to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students," the Gainesville City School System wrote on its Facebook page.