Why is gas so expensive?
Prices at the pump hit an all-time high in the U.S. on Tuesday, as President Biden announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil and gas imports.
'GasBuddy' provides a tracker to view the cheapest gas prices in Lee County.
We're looking at ways you can save as you deal with record high gas prices.
(Bloomberg) -- Governor Phil Murphy wants New Jersey’s public pension fund, among the most underfunded of its kind among U.S. states, to meet its minimum contribution requirement for a second straight year.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat;
A family was reunited with relatives at Miami International Airport after a harrowing journey to escape war-ravaged Ukraine.
Mitchell Trubisky has no idea if he'll end up with the New York Giants, but he expects Brian Daboll do turn their offense around.
Ping's PLD Milled putters are straight-off-the-tour designers made to provide the ultimate in feel and precision.
How one simple decision from Howie Roseman gave the Eagles much more ammo in this year's draft. By Dave Zangaro
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman explains that while gas prices are high, they haven’t actually hit record levels when adjusted for inflation.
When Texas marketing executive Bret Starr asked colleagues in Ukraine what they needed after Russia's invasion, he got a surprise. "You know, it was guns, bullets and body armor," said Starr, for whom Respect.Studio in western Ukraine provides social marketing services. The young digital marketers at Respect.Studio, part of Ukraine's huge technology services-outsourcing sector, said they were organizing a territorial defense squad.
As oil prices skyrocket, these are the latest gas prices across America
The L.A. Clippers hold Stephen Curry to 15 points but a late rally is thwarted by the Golden State Warriors, who win 112-97 on Tuesday night.
Congressional leaders said they reached a bipartisan deal early Wednesday to provide $13.6 billion to help Ukraine and $15.6 billion for COVID-19 relief, as part of a $1.5 trillion measure to fund the government.Why it matters: The size of the Ukraine package — more than double the original request from the White House — reflects a sense of urgency among members of both parties after President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded with senators over Zoom to provide more humanitarian, military and economic
Our daughter deserves to have a happy, creative life, and my wife and I will not allow that possibility to be taken from her.
Injured Chicago Bulls players Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams could resume contact drills Friday, preparing both players for potential returns at the end of the month. Both players were cleared for contact by team doctors Wednesday morning, coach Billy Donovan said ahead of a road game against the Detroit Pistons. Caruso and Williams could return to practice with their teammates on Friday, ...
Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.
YouTuber and bodybuilder Aseel Soueid followed the diet Robert Pattinson ate to get in shape for 'The Batman' in a new video, eating six meals in one day.
It's no secret that the stock market has taken investors on an incredibly turbulent ride over the past two months. All told, when I glanced at my portfolio, I saw that it's down about 13% from where it was at the start of the year.
Haas dealing with sponsor Uralkali refund request, Mazepin criticism, and now a testing delay in crazy Formula 1 preseason.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai is moving quickly to halt the spread of COVID-19 amid a rising wave of local symptomless cases, testing tens of thousands of people, delaying dozens of concerts and exhibitions and shutting some public venues. Shanghai reported 62 domestically transmitted asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, the seventh consecutive day of increases in such cases, official data showed on Wednesday. Shanghai's latest outbreak is small compared with those in many big cities overseas, and it has yet to impose a blanket travel curb or lockdowns.
In a 10-part series in Snapchat, TikTok sensation Addison Rae returns home to her roots in Lafayette, Louisiana, to reconnect with her family and friends.