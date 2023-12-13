Why gas prices are going down around the US and where it's the cheapest

The national average price for a gallon of gas are going down in the U.S. with Tuesday's national average just at $3.137, according to AAA.

The amount is 9 cents lower than last week's average making this week's prices the lowest point in the entire year. The decline comes as the cost for oil struggles to remain above $70 per barrel, an AAA report published last week. About the same time, OPEC+ announced voluntary production cuts for about 2 million barrels daily.

"Historically, crude oil tends to drop nearly 30% from late September into early winter with gasoline prices trailing the play," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in the report issued Dec. 7. "More than half of all U.S. fuel locations have gasoline below $3 per gallon. By the end of the year, the national average may dip that low as well."

Experts expect the downward trend in the U.S. to continue due to an expected 7% cut in gas consumption this winter, as the warmer winter brought by El Niño cuts the demand for heat.

Global prices on steady decline due to higher production

Gas prices are also down globally because of a rise in gas production despite a lower demand for it.

OPEC+ has announced that it will cut oil supply during the first quarter of 2024 to support oil prices. However, portfolio investors remain skeptical about OPEC+ countries making further cuts to boost prices', according to Reuters.

Energy research firm FGE forecasts that OPEC+ will tighten its grip on next year's market and ramp up production in the second half of 2024, Insider reported.

The price per gallon of gas is seen at a gas station on Dec. 12, 2023 in Miami as the national average for unleaded gas was $3.14 a gallon on Dec. 12, according to AAA.

Which states have the lowest gas prices?

According to AAA, these states have the cheapest average gas prices as of Tuesday, Dec. 12:

Texas ($2.60)

Mississippi ($2.70)

Oklahoma ($2.68)

Missouri ($2.70)

Louisiana ($2.71)

Arkansas ($2.72)

Kansas ($2.79)

Alabama ($2.79)

Tennessee ($2.79)

Ohio ($2.80)

Which states have the highest gas prices?

According to AAA, the states that have the highest average gas prices for a gallon of regular are, as of Tuesday, Dec. 12:

California ($4.70)

Hawaii ($4.70)

Washington ($4.260)

Nevada ($4.020)

Oregon ($3.99)

Alaska ($3.81)

Pennsylvania ($3.49)

New York ($3.47)

Idaho ($3.43)

Vermont ($3.41)

Which states had the largest declines?

According to AAA, the states that have seen the largest gas price decreases as of Thursday, Dec. 7:

Colorado (−12 cents)

Utah (−11 cents)

Idaho (−11 cents)

California (−10 cents)

Florida (−10 cents)

Indiana (−10 cents)

New Mexico (−9 cents)

Arizona (−8 cents)

Kentucky (−8 cents)

Nevada (−8 cents)

Contributing: Juan Carlos Castillo, USA TODAY Network

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Why gas prices going down as U.S. reaches lowest level in 2023