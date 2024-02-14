Why are gas prices going up in Oklahoma and the U.S.? What to expect as spring comes

With warmer weather making an appearance in between those cold winter days, gas prices are following with a predictable seasonal increase.

As spring barrels towards us, here's what we know about why gas prices are rising and what to expect this spring while you're filling up the tank.

Oklahoma gas prices going up

Despite having one of the lowest average price of gas in the country, Oklahomans are steadily starting to pay more at the pump.

The average cost of regular gasoline at Oklahoma pumps was $2.76 Tuesday, a four-cent rise from Monday's average of $2.72. A week ago, regular gas was costing Oklahomans an average of $2.67, having risen nearly a dime.

But prices are still far below the $3.08 average from one year ago.

Why are gas prices going up?

Oklahoma is not alone. The national average price of gas was $3.22 Tuesday, on the rise from $3.14 a week ago.

Gas prices are going up due to seasonal demand trends, higher costs for oil, and routine refinery maintenance, according to a AAA news release.

“It feels like being in a car with a cold battery, cranking away yet slow to turn over,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But gas prices will likely start increasing around Valentine’s Day.”

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand increased from 8.14 to 8.81 million barrels per day the week ending Feb. 2.

Cheapest counties to get gas in Oklahoma

Tillman County $2.52

Comanche County $2.58

Jackson County $2.65

Mayes County $2.66

Garfield County $2.67

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma gas prices: Why are fuel costs going up this spring?