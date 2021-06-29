Why do gas prices keep going up? Here’s what to know before Fourth of July weekend

Mike Stunson
·3 min read

After a small dip in gas prices in June, the average cost at the pump is on the rise again just before the Fourth of July.

The average price of unleaded gas Tuesday in the United States is $3.10 per gallon, according to AAA. Nearly 90% of gas stations in the country are selling gas at more than $2.75 per gallon.

If the prices stay steady, it’ll be the most expensive Fourth of July weekend at the pump since 2014, when the average cost per gallon was $3.66, AAA reported.

Experts fear Americans may be in for a costly summer at the pump.

Why are gas prices rising?

The Energy Information Administration predicted earlier this month the average cost per gallon for gas for April to September would be $2.92, up from $2.07 per gallon last year.

Americans are expected to use 9.1 million barrels of gas per day from April to September — 1.3 million more than last year, the EIA said.

As has been the case for most of 2021 while the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, demand continues to fuel the increase in gas prices.

“As we approach July 4, it appears the only way forward is for gas prices to continue to rise as Americans’ insatiable demand for gasoline continues to act as a catalyst,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

De Haan reiterated on Twitter that the rise in gas prices is not political.

“It’s not a Republican or Democrat issue — it’s that the nation is mending from Covid 19 and *we want to get outside*!” De Haan tweeted. “We’ll continue to see prices rise as the economy and outlook improves and people feel better. No way Americans are OK ’losing’ two summers in a row.”

Making matters worse: Gas shortages

Unrelated to May’s fuel shortage following a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, some gas stations are running low on fuel once again.

This time it’s because of a shortage of tank trunk drivers, along with the high demand, according to CNN.

“It used to be an afterthought for station owners to schedule truck deliveries. Now it’s job No. 1,” Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, told CNN. “What I’m worried about for July is the increased demand works out to about 2,500 to 3,000 more deliveries needed every day. There just aren’t the drivers to do that.”

De Haan said there are no issues with the production of fuel, just the number of truck drivers.

“The problem is there aren’t enough truck drivers to keep up with deliveries, made worse by the pandemic as some truckers left for jobs elsewhere or were let go,” according to Gas Buddy.

When will prices decrease?

By September, the average cost per gallon of gas is expected to drop to $2.76, the EIA projects.

This falls in line with what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week about price gains this year for many commodities. He said the inflation is temporary and has been due to demand as the economy has reopened, according to the Associated Press.

“The incoming data are very much consistent with the view that these are factors that will wane over time and then inflation will then move down toward our goals,” Powell said.

Prices may not fall immediately after July Fourth weekend, however. De Haan said hurricane season could factor in to a rise in prices during the summer.

Largest weekly increases, according to AAA

Utah: 12 cents

Indiana: 11 cents

Oregon: 9 cents

Washington: 9 cents

New Mexico: 8 cents

Most expensive markets, according to AAA

California: $4.27 per gallon

Hawaii: $4.00 per gallon

Washington: $3.73 per gallon

Nevada: $3.72 per gallon

Oregon: $3.58 per gallon

Least expensive markets, according to AAA

Mississippi: $2.73 per gallon

Louisiana: $2.75 per gallon

Texas: $2.79 per gallon

Arkansas: $2.80 per gallon

Alabama: $2.81 per gallon

No, Biden isn’t to blame for higher gas prices, analysts say. Here are the real reasons

NC gas station sues Colonial Pipeline over ransomware shutdown, ensuing chaos at pumps

Need an Uber or Lyft? Here’s why you should expect to pay more — and wait longer

Can you mix regular and premium gas? What to know during fuel shortage in Southeast

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter faces three police cases amid growing challenges in India

    LUCKNOW, India (Reuters) -Police in India have registered three new cases against Twitter Inc for allegedly hurting sentiments and promoting child pornography, marking an escalation in the row between the U.S. firm and Indian authorities. Police in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have named Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari in complaints after the politically sensitive regions were depicted outside a map of India on its careers website. Late on Tuesday, police in the capital New Delhi said in a statement they have registered a case against Twitter for "availability of child sexual abuse and child pornographic material" on its platform.

  • Consumer confidence up in June, highest level since pandemic

    U.S. consumer confidence rose for a fifth month in June to the highest level since the pandemic began last year as households responded to increased vaccinations and the further re-opening of businesses. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index increased to 127.3 in June, up from a May reading of 120.0. The June increase reflected an improvement in consumers' assessment of current conditions.

  • Shareholders Are Raving About How The Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Share Price Increased 340%

    While stock picking isn't easy, for those willing to persist and learn, it is possible to buy shares in great...

  • Lawyer: Newspaper gunman insane, not criminally responsible

    The man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper was delusional and believed the state's judicial system was conspiring with the Capital Gazette to persecute him and ruin his life, his attorney told a jury Tuesday, trying to make the case that Jarrod Ramos is not criminally responsible for the crimes due to mental illness. Jurors also saw a security video of the attack, as well as an officer's body camera video, showing Ramos emerging from under a desk in the newsroom and police officers later leading him out. Three years and a day after the attack on the newspaper, the second phase of a trial started for Ramos, who pleaded guilty — but not criminally responsible — to the June 28, 2018 slayings.

  • 8-year-old hunting chipmunks shoots uncle in ‘freak accident,’ New Hampshire cops say

    The man was hospitalized and is expected to recover.

  • Indian police probe Twitter over Kashmir map

    Indian police have filed preliminary charges against senior Twitter officials over an inaccurate map of the country, an official said Tuesday, in the latest escalation between the US firm and New Delhi.

  • Shrubs (or drinking vinegars) will add a little zing to your summer drinks

    Step up your summer beverages with drinking vinegars — perfect for everything from cocktails to lemonade.

  • Sharp rise in European sentiment helps stocks higher

    European shares ended higher on Tuesday after data showed economic sentiment improved sharply in June, while Adidas lifted the German index with a share buyback plan. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.3% higher at 456.37 points, after data showed euro zone economic sentiment hit a 21-year high in June as a steady vaccination programme saw several economies reopen. "Only in May 2000, at the height of the dotcom boom, did we see more positive economic sentiment than now... The reopening of economies is causing a synchronised boost to both production and optimism about the months ahead among industry, services and consumers," ING analysts wrote in a note.

  • Recently added weight to the roof of the collapsed Florida condominium was the 'straw that broke the spine' of the building, a recent lawsuit alleges

    A structural engineering firm said that roof repairs recently began on the condominium as part of a repair and restoration plan.

  • Remote work is losing its luster, and employers are calling people back to the office

    After months of keeping employees at home to dodge COVID-19, many companies are concluding that the best place for most of their workers is back at the office. The pandemic proved that people don’t need to sit in the office full time, but employers are bringing people back on at least flexible schedules, shattering the illusion of a workplace revolution that leaves most people signing on from ...

  • Eighty-Year-Old Japanese Firm May Be Key to Next-Gen Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- One Japanese company that got its start making grinding wheels for machinery more than 80 years ago believes it holds the key to helping manufacturers create ever slimmer and more powerful semiconductors to power next-generation mobile phones and advanced computers.Disco Corp.’s machines can grind a silicon wafer down to a near-transparent thinness and cut the tip of a hair into 35 sections. That knowhow will allow chipmakers to stack integrated circuits on top of each other in a

  • Fox News Agrees to $1 Million Fine for Violating Human Rights Law

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDespite Fox News’ claims to have repaired the company’s toxic workplace culture since the firing of founder and chairman Roger Ailes in July 2016, Rupert Murdoch’s media empire has effectively admitted to ongoing misconduct that includes sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation against victimized employees, and has agreed to pay a million-dollar fine for what New York City’s Commission on Human Rights called “a pattern of violating of the NYC

  • Uber CEO's delivered UberEats orders for 3.5 hours and made $106 - about 0.3% of his daily salary

    Dara Khosrowshahi makes $12 million a year, or roughly $33,333 a day. His Uber Eats shifts averages to about $30 per hour.

  • China’s Great Bitcoin Mining Migration: two birds – one stone

    In the end of an era for Chinese Bitcoin mining; Beijing has started the implementation of their much touted ban on Bitcoin (BTC), following a series of policy announcements over the previous weeks.

  • Multiple Hydropower Plants up For Sale in China as Crypto Miners Flee

    As China continues to exile cryptocurrency miners, the equipment related to mining is also being liquidated.

  • Huawei lawyers claim emails prove US has no grounds to extradite CFO from Canada

    Lawyers will try to persuade Canadian court to permit new documents to be introduced as evidence to clear Meng Wanzhou Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, arrives at a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday. Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters US justice department’s battle to extradite Meng Wanzhou from Canada has taken a fresh turn as lawyers for Huawei’s chief financial officer claimed that internal emails and bank documents prove there is no grounds to

  • Recon Africa: The Truth About The World's Most Exciting Oil Play

    Recon Africa, our pick for one of the most exciting oil plays in recent memory, has drawn attention from around the world, here’s a breakdown of exactly what is happening

  • Claiming Social Security at 70? You May Need to Rethink That

    Many financial experts recommend waiting until the age of 70 to claim Social Security, and with good reason. Delaying increases your monthly income and gives you a good chance to earn the maximum lifetime benefits -- although whether that happens or not depends when you hit your break-even point. Unfortunately, if you're planning to claim Social Security at 70, there's a very real chance you may need to rethink that.

  • Gas prices soar to seven-year high and are likely to continue rising

    Fuel shortages at gas stations across the country have caused gas prices to surge to a seven-year high.

  • Microsoft’s CEO Says Hybrid Work Will Be the ‘Biggest Shift’ in a Generation

    In a wide-ranging Q&A, Satya Nadella told Barron's that productivity will need to be redefined after the pandemic.