Why do gas prices keep rising? Here’s what to know about increases at the pump

Mike Stunson

Gas prices continue to rise in most of the United States, and top analysts say it will likely continue.

The average gas price in the country is about $2.47 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com. This price represents a nearly 15-cent increase from a month ago and a 3-cent increase from the same date a year ago.

Gas prices dipped from $2.51 at the start of 2020 down to $1.82 on April 1, Gas Buddy’s price trends chart shows. They have been steadily increasing since then and have now rose around 34 cents since the beginning of November.

AAA reported Monday gas prices in Florida, Michigan and West Virginia all increased by at least 10 cents from the previous week. Gas prices rose at least 5 cents in seven other states, AAA said.

Why are gas prices surging — and will it stop anytime soon?

The cost of crude oil has played a major role in the increase. AAA said growing crude prices will continue to cause higher prices at the pump in February.

“For nearly a year, motorists have been saving 53 cents a gallon, on average, when filling up their gas tanks. That extra pocket change is quickly going to dwindle thanks to rising crude oil prices that have made for more expensive pump prices,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano McGee said.

The country’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is also playing a role in prices you see at the pump. Patrick De Haan, an analyst for Gas Buddy, said it is “inaccurate” to blame President Joe Biden on gas prices, as the trends preceded him..

“The market is going up due to COVID. Oil’s plummet last year and the corresponding crash in demand that’s now recovering is the major factor,” De Haan said Sunday. “Not ‘regulations.’ And there are only supply concerns now because COVID decimated oil demand last year and that demand is coming back now.”

He said last week prices will likely continue to increase. But at what end?

While De Haan is concerned prices could eventually reach an average of $3 per gallon, another leading analyst does not expect that to happen.

Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at the Oil Price Information Service, said demand for gasoline won’t increase to a level seen before the coronavirus pandemic, according to Market Watch.

“Too many habits have been changed, perhaps forever, and one doesn’t use gasoline at Zoom meetings, Microsoft Teams’ gatherings and other virtual showcases,” he told Market Watch.

Least expensive markets on average, according to AAA

Mississippi: $2.14 per gallon

Texas: $2.16 per gallon

Oklahoma: $2.18 per gallon

Missouri: $2.19 per gallon

Louisiana: $2.20 per gallon

Most expensive markets on average, according to Gas Buddy

California: $3.37 per gallon

Nevada: $2.84 per gallon

Washington: $2.79 per gallon

Pennsylvania: $2.74 per gallon

Oregon: $2.63 per gallon

Majority of Americans approve of Biden’s pandemic response, new poll finds

Will Americans get more financial relief from Biden or GOP COVID plan? Study compares

Latest Stories

  • Trump administration’s handling of the Covid ‘even more dire than we thought’, says Biden

    Joe Biden rounded on his predecessor’s handling of the coronavirus epidemic, saying “it was even more dire than we thought”. In his first major interview since becoming president, Mr Biden told CBS news anchor, Norah O’Donnell, the country faced a challenge to reach herd immunity before the end of the summer. The US president said the rate of vaccination had to be accelerated to meet the target of 75 per cent of Americans getting the jab set by infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci. Mr Biden said his administration had been led to believe there was far more vaccine available than turned out. “So that’s why we’ve ramped up every way we can,” he added. The new administration is using the Defence Production Act to get companies to boost production of vaccine and protective equipment.

  • Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Kil‌l‌ing Nail Salon Manager After Skipping on Bill in Las Vegas

    A woman who killed a Vietnamese nail salon manager in Las Vegas in 2018 has been sentenced to a prison term of 10 to 25 years. The verdict: On Friday, Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Krystal Whipple to prison for the death of 51-year-old Nhu "Annie" Ngoc Nguyen, the Associated Press reports. With the plea, she effectively avoided trials of felony murder, burglary, robbery and stolen vehicle charges, which she initially faced.

  • Don Jr complains about Super Bowl ads, calling them ‘woketopia’ after first commercial

    Twitter users advised that he should turn off his TV if he was 'triggered'

  • Republican Cox opens run for governor with ad hitting rival

    Republican John Cox formally opened his campaign for California governor Monday with a TV ad depicting his leading GOP rival as a political twin of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and promising to work for lower housing costs and new jobs. The 30-second ad airing statewide marks the official kickoff of his second campaign for the state's top job, after Cox finished behind Newsom in their 2018 matchup. Cox will be a candidate in the proposed recall election that threatens to oust Newsom this year, if it qualifies for the ballot, or will run against Newsom when he is expected to seek a second term in 2022.

  • Democrats to unveil $3,000 direct cash payments to families with children

    Democrats will introduce a proposal attached to the next stimulus package that would provide $3,000-per-child direct payments in certain households.Why it matters: The new legislation, led by Ways and Means chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.), comes shortly after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) introduced a similar proposal, lending bipartisan support to expanding cash benefits for families with children.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.The Biden Administration has reviewed and supports the proposal, according to the Washington Post who first reported the plan. The legislative proposal, reviewed by Axios, will be revealed Monday along with other Ways and Means provisions. The IRS would begin depositing payments into bank accounts July 1.The payments would come in monthly installments.Qualifying household incomes would be based on the previous year with lower payouts for individuals making $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for those filing jointly.Eligible households with children 17 to 6 could receive payments of $3,000 for each child and $3,600 for children under 6.What they're saying: “The pandemic is driving families deeper and deeper into poverty, and it’s devastating, Rep. Ritchie Neal (D-Mass.), chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement. "We are making the Child Tax Credit more generous, more accessible, and by paying it out monthly, this money is going to be the difference in a roof over someone’s head or food on their table," he said.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Syria 'finds' body of famed archaeologist beheaded by Islamic State

    Syrian authorities believe they have found the remains of a famed archaeologist who was beheaded by Islamic State militants in Palmyra in 2015, reportedly after refusing to divulge the location of the site’s hidden treasures. One of three bodies recently recovered from an area outside the Palmyra was thought to be that of Khaled al-Asaad, the longtime director of antiquities in the ancient city, state news outlet Sana reported on Sunday. In August 2015 Asaad was publicly executed in a local square in Palmyra, months after IS militants overran the strategic oasis city in Syria’s eastern desert. The crime made global headlines as the urbane Asaad had served as the custodian of the Unesco world heritage site for over half a century, receiving numerous awards and accolades in Syria and abroad. The octogenarian antiquities scholar was born in Palmyra and had remained in the city after the IS takeover to attempt to preserve its heritage. IS militants detained Asaad for over a month before his murder, his family said. The group was earning millions from looting and smuggling artefacts at the time and Syria’s antiquities minister said they had killed him after trying to extract information about the whereabouts of the city’s hidden treasure. The fate of Asaad’s own mortal remains has been something of a mystery since then. Following his death, unverified images circulated online showing a dismembered corpse supposedly belonging to Asaad hanging from a traffic light, with a handwritten sign accusing him of being director of Palmyra’s “idols”. But other sources later suggested his body was found tied to one of an ancient pillar in the ruins of Palmyra’s central square. Syrian forces recaptured Palmyra until March 2016 with the help of Russian air strikes. But that December IS fighters managed to recapture the strategic oasis city in a surprise assault and it was not finally liberated until March 2017. The Sana report did not give further information about the recently recovered bodies but said their identity would be confirmed by DNA analysis.

  • 'No, no.': Mexican president rejects mask-wearing after COVID-19 recovery

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said he would not wear a face mask after his recovery from COVID-19, in spite of widespread support from top officials and the public for the measure. In his first news conference since testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 24, Lopez Obrador brushed aside repeated questions from reporters about whether he would wear a mask to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Unlike many of his top officials, Lopez Obrador has shunned face masks throughout the pandemic.

  • Trump's impeachment lawyers argue he only wanted supporters to 'fight' in 'the figurative sense'

    Former President Donald Trump's lawyers are arguing his impeachment is unconstitutional based on a technicality. Last week, House impeachment managers laid out their case against Trump, naming him "singularly responsible" for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and naming several instances where he allegedly provoked the attackers. But as Trump's lawyers said in a 78-page pretrial brief released Monday, combining all those allegations into just one impeachment article, among other flaws, mean the argument violates the Constitution. A good 10 pages of the Trump lawyers' arguments is dedicated to the idea that the impeachment itself is "structurally deficient" and otherwise unconstitutional. "By charging multiple alleged wrongs in one article, the House of Representatives has made it impossible to guarantee compliance with" a piece of the Constitution that governs impeachment, the lawyers wrote. In addition, House Democrats' "theory on insurrection collapses ... because it fails to describe any violation of law whatsoever," Trump's lawyers went on. Both of these flaws mean Trump's impeachment should be dismissed, they said. Trump's lawyers also argued against the concrete parts of the Democrats' allegation of incitement. They went into length about just what the word "fighting" means, saying that as Trump spoke more than 10,000 before a crowd outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, he only said it "a little more than a handful of times and each time in the figurative sense." For example, while Trump said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was "fighting the House," he "was not punching any of his fellow representatives," the lawyers write. Find the whole brief here. More stories from theweek.comWhat's the point of Trump's second impeachment trial?5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutHouse Democrats will push to include $250-300 monthly child payments in stimulus bill

  • Australian leader dismisses reports of China-built city

    The Australian prime minister on Monday dismissed as “speculative” reports that a Chinese company plans to build a new industrial island city near Australia’s porous sea border with Papua New Guinea. Hong Kong-registered WYW Holding Ltd. plans to build a $30 billion city that includes a seaport and industrial area on Daru Island in the Torres Strait, Australian media have reported. The reports cite company letters to the Papua New Guinea government from April last year.

  • DoorDash Driver's Van Stolen With His 2 Kids Inside Found After Amber Alert

    Two children kidnapped during a carjacking while their father was on a DoorDash delivery run in San Francisco are now safe in their home on Sunday, authorities said. An officer found the 1-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl inside their father’s Honda Odyssey minivan that was stolen on Jackson Street in Pacific Heights, San Francisco, around 1 a.m. on Sunday, ABC7 News reported. “Every minute was excruciating,” says Jeffrey Fang. He was reunited with his two young children overnight after his van was stolen in San Francisco with his 4-year-old and 1-year-old inside.

  • Russian state TV launches propaganda campaign against Navalny

    Russian state TV has sought to smear Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader, by filming inside his rented home in Germany and portraying what appears to be an Ikea-furnished bedroom as luxurious interior design. Mr Navalny, who rose to prominence because of his investigations into high-level corruption in Russia, was arrested last month after he returned to Moscow for the first time since he was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent and airlifted to Germany. His arrest and last week’s court ruling that sent him to jail for nearly three years sparked Russia’s biggest wave of nationwide protests in over a decade. Public anger was also fuelled by an investigation Mr Navalny unveiled after coming home, which detailed claims of how President Vladimir Putin’s close friends and family members built him an opulent 18,000 sq. metre palace on the Black Sea coast. Mr Navalny’s team last week paused the protests after police detained over 10,000 people across the country in just two weeks, but Russian state television hasn’t lost its interest in the jailed politician. In an apparent attempt to match Mr Navalny’s video showing photos and 3D visualisations of Mr Putin’s alleged palace, flagship Sunday news TV show Vesti Nedeli sent a reporter to expose Mr Navalny’s lavish lifestyle in the German town of Freiburg where he was renting a 300 sq. metre property for himself and his team last year while they were working on the video.

  • Missing Soldier's Unit Suffered from Low Morale Before His Disappearance, Investigation Finds

    The findings concluded the high tempo of the unit's deployment cycle "placed remarkable stress on the soldiers in the unit."

  • Trump's impeachment lawyer specializes in medical malpractice and 'people falsely accused in Me Too cases'

    Former President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyer wasn't exactly his first choice — he's not exactly known for taking on high-profile federal cases. Still, Bruce Castor is ready to defend the man he calls "the nicest guy in the world," and isn't anticipating it'll be very hard, he tells The Washington Post. Castor, the former district attorney for Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, was tapped to defend Trump just a week ago, after the former president's first team of lawyers quit. But Castor thought he actually had the job weeks earlier. His cousin Stephen Castor was the House Republicans' counsel in Trump's first impeachment, and he had asked Castor if he was interested in the job back on Jan. 17. Castor was of course interested; Though he still has never met Trump, he voted for him, and said he has had nothing but "delightful" interactions with him since getting the role. The late addition left Castor with barely a week to prepare for the trial — "I would have liked the extra two weeks of preparation time," he told the Post. After all, since leaving public service, Castor has been focused in medical malpractice, personal injury and "people falsely accused in Me Too cases where their reputations were ruined," he said. He's probably most famous for not prosecuting Bill Cosby in 2005, when Andrea Constand accused him of sexual assault. But as Castor tells the Post, he doesn't find Trump's case "particularly complicated." He's "enormously proud" of the defense he and fellow lawyer David Schoen drew up in response to House impeachment managers' charge of incitement of insurrection, even if it did misspell the name of the United States. And as long as the whole thing doesn't "get bogged down with everyone wanting to ask questions," Castor said he's ready to succinctly "get it done and go home." Read more about Castor's defense plan at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comWhat's the point of Trump's second impeachment trial?5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutHouse Democrats will push to include $250-300 monthly child payments in stimulus bill

  • Islamic State sleeper cells blamed for string of beheadings in Syrian camp

    Twenty people were killed in a Syrian displacement camp in January – including 10 who were beheaded – with guards suspecting Islamic State sleeper cells of the executions, according to a research group based in northeast Syria. The 20 Iraqis and Syrians killed in Al-Hol camp in January included a guard from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) that maintains the detention facility, according to The Rojava Information Centre, which estimated 35 people were killed in the camp in all of 2020. Camp authorities, who struggle to impose security even around the camp perimeter, believe most of the deaths were the work of Islamic State assassins active inside Al-Hol. “The details of the assailants are unknown, most of the executions take place at night in the victims' tent or shelter,” said Charles Flynn, a researcher with the RIC. “Not all killings can be [attributed] to ISIS, as some deaths in the past have been related to feuds or disagreements in the camps,” he added. Among the most grisly of the recent killings at Al-Hol, an Iraqi elder was reportedly publicly beheaded in the camp on January 16. “The victim's head was completely removed,” said Mr Flynn, who reviewed photos of the incident. Local media reports suggest the slain guard was part of a security detail that was fired upon during a raid by unknown shooters inside the camp on January 8. A second guard was reportedly wounded in the attack. The RIC said local media reports and SDF statements formed the basis of its tally, which was partly corroborated by the United Nations, which warned of the deteriorating situation at Al-Hol on January 16 after receiving reports of 12 murders there since the start of the year. “The disturbing events indicate an increasingly untenable security environment at Al Hol,” the UN humanitarian coordinator for Syria, Imran Riza, and the regional humanitarian coordinator for Syria, Muhannad Hadi, said in a joint statement at the time. Al-Hol is the largest displacement camp in Syria, holding almost 62,000 residents in squalid conditions near the Iraqi border. Women and children make up more than 80 percent of the population in the camp, where aid agencies say hunger and disease are rife amid a lack of clean water and healthcare. Most of the inhabitants arrived in the camp in early 2020 after fleeing the final fighting between the Western-backed SDF and IS fighters around the terrorist group’s last sliver of territory at the town of Baghouz on the Euphrates River. As well as Iraqi and Syrians there are reportedly 8,705 third country nationals in Al-Hol, mostly from former Soviet central Asian states. In the past year, many Westerners – including high profile IS supporters such as the Halane twins from Manchester – have been moved from Al-Hol to the much smaller Roj camp, where security is stronger and living conditions are reportedly better. Killings in Al-Hol have increased over the past year since IS supporters were able to smuggle firearms into the camp, according to Elizabeth Tsurkov, a non-resident fellow with the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy. “The SDF's grip on the camp is clearly limited – smuggling of people and banned goods such as weapons, and smuggling of phones into the foreigners' annex, continue apace,” she said. The Kurdish-led SDF acknowledges that it has struggled to limit trafficking and has warned repeatedly of the deteriorating conditions, calling on foreign governments to repatriate their citizens. “Efforts are being made to control the camp,” it said in a January statement calling for greater support from the international community. On Monday, a group of United Nations human rights experts sent letters to the 57 governments who are believed to have nationals in Al-Hol and Roj camps calling on them to repatriate their citizens. “Thousands of people held in the camps are exposed to violence, exploitation, abuse and deprivation in conditions and treatment that may well amount to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment under international law, with no effective remedy at their disposal. An unknown number have already died because of their conditions of detention,” the experts said. “States have a primary responsibility to act with due diligence and take positive steps and effective measures to protect individuals in vulnerable situations, notably women and children, located outside of their territory where they are at risk of serious human rights violations or abuses, where States’ actions or omissions can positively impact on these individuals’ human rights,” they wrote. Meanwhile, the killings in Al-Hol have continued. On Monday, the SDF reported that a 27-year-old Iraqi man and a 20-year-old Syrian man were the latest victims. “Assassinations continue in the camp,” the SDF said on Twitter.

  • Yellen: Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn $60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White House's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

  • Biden said Trump's handling of COVID-19 was 'even more dire than we thought' after finding insufficient vaccine supplies

    The Trump administration had indicated there were a lot more vaccines available than really existed, Biden said in his interview with CBS News.

  • Philippines says to meet U.S. to iron out differences on troop deal

    The Philippines and the United States will meet this month to iron out differences over a Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), Manila's top diplomat said, amid renewed regional concerns over China's assertive maritime agenda. The Philippines in November suspended for a second time President Rodrigo Duterte's unilateral decision to terminate the VFA, to allow it to work with Washington on a long-term pact. "I am narrowing down the issues and soon we will meet...and iron out whatever differences we have," Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin told ANC news channel on Monday, adding a meeting was likely in the last week of February.

  • 117 inmates take over section of downtown St. Louis jail

    The incident began after a "defiant" inmate got into a fight with a corrections officer and other prisoners jumped in, officials said.

  • Donald Trump's campaign to overturn election cost taxpayers $500m

    Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the result of the presidential election has left US taxpayers with a bill topping half a billion dollars. According to the Washington Post, at least $488 million has been spent by the federal government and another $28 million by states in dealing with the January 6 insurrection and stepping up security in the aftermath. The avalanche of unsuccessful court cases brought by the “Stop the Steal” campaign has also run up a legal bill exceeding $2.2 million. An estimated 25,000 troops were deployed in Washington DC after the uprising, which claimed five lives. With plans in place to maintain the security measures until mid-March, the bill is likely to increase further. Local measures were taken elsewhere in the country amid fears that Trump supporters were planning more protests. The "ring of steel" will be in place this week as the Senate embarks on Mr Trump’s second impeachment trial on Tuesday. The former president is accused of inciting insurrection. Bruce Castor, who will lead Mr Trump’s defence team, said Democrats were not blamed for rioting during the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer, despite speaking in support of them. “But here, when you have the president of the United States give a speech and says that you should peacefully make your thinking known to the people in Congress, he's all of a sudden a villain," he said. Mr Trump is accused of whipping his supporters into a frenzy with claims of election fraud before they stormed the Capitol. But one of the former president’s most loyal supporters, South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham, said it was for history to judge Mr Trump’s role in the riots – not the Senate. "I think I'm ready to move on, I'm ready to end the impeachment trial because I think it's blatantly unconstitutional," he said on Face the Nation. "As to Donald Trump, he is the most popular figure in the Republican Party. He had a consequential presidency. January 6 was a very bad day for America, and he'll get his share of blame in history." Meanwhile Liz Cheney, the senior Republican congresswoman who was censured by her party for backing impeachment, defended her stance. “We are the party of Lincoln, we are not the party of QAnon or anti-Semitism or Holocaust-deniers or white supremacy or conspiracy theories. That's not who we are,” she said on Fox News Sunday.

  • The hidden story of when two Black college students were tarred and feathered

    Newspaper coverage of the incident is hard to find. New York HeraldOne cold April night in 1919, at around 2 a.m., a mob of 60 rowdy white students at the University of Maine surrounded the dorm room of Samuel and Roger Courtney in Hannibal Hamlin Hall. The mob planned to attack the two Black brothers from Boston in retaliation for what a newspaper article described at the time as their “domineering manner and ill temper.” The brothers were just two among what yearbooks show could not have been more than a dozen Black University of Maine students at the time. While no first-person accounts or university records of the incident are known to remain, newspaper clippings and photographs from a former student’s scrapbook help fill in the details. Although outnumbered, the Courtney brothers escaped. They knocked three freshmen attackers out cold in the process. Soon a mob of hundreds of students and community members formed to finish what the freshmen had started. The mob captured the brothers and led them about four miles back to campus with horse halters around their necks. Before a growing crowd at the livestock-viewing pavilion, members of the mob held down Samuel and Roger as their heads were shaved and their bodies stripped naked in the near-freezing weather. They were forced to slop each other with hot molasses. The mob then covered them with feathers from their dorm room pillows. The victims and bystanders cried out for the mob to stop but to no avail. Local police, alerted hours earlier, arrived only after the incident ended. No arrests were made. Incidents of tarring and feathering as a form of public torture can be found throughout American history, from colonial times onward. In nearby Ellsworth, Maine, a Know Nothing mob, seen by some as a forerunner to the KKK, tarred and feathered Jesuit priest Father John Bapst in 1851. Especially leading into World War I, this method of vigilantism continued to be used by the KKK and other groups against Black Americans, immigrants and labor organizers, especially in the South and West. As with the Courtney brothers incident, substitutions like molasses or milkweed were made based on what was readily available. Although rarely fatal, victims of tarring and feathering attacks were not only humiliated by being held down, shaved, stripped naked and covered in a boiled sticky substance and feathers, but their skin often became burned and blistered or peeled off when solvents were used to remove the remnants. Discovering the attack When I first discovered the Courtney brothers incident in the summer of 2020 – as Black Lives Matter protests took place worldwide following the May death of George Floyd – it felt monumental to me. Not only am I a historian at the university where this shameful event occurred, but I’ve also devoted the past five years to tracking down information about the Red Summer of 1919, the name given to the nationwide wave of violence against Black Americans that year. University alumni records and yearbooks indicate the Courtney brothers never finished their studies. One article mentions possible legal action against the university, although I couldn’t find evidence of it. The Courtney brothers, pictured tarred and feathered inside the livestock-viewing pavilion on the University of Maine’s campus. Seth Pinkham papers, Fogler Library, University of Maine Local media like The Bangor Daily News and the campus newspaper reported nothing on the event. A search of databases populated with millions of pages of historic newspapers yielded just six news accounts of the Courtney brothers incident. Most were published in the greater Boston area where the family was prominent, or in the Black press. While most of white America was unaware of the attack, many Black Americans likely read about it in The Chicago Defender, the most prominent and widely distributed Black paper in the nation at the time. Anyone with firsthand memory of the incident is long gone. Samuel passed away in 1929 with no descendants. Roger, who worked in real estate investment, died a year later, leaving a pregnant wife and toddler behind. Obituaries for both men are brief and provide no details about their deaths. My efforts to speak with Courtney family members are ongoing. Roger Courtney’s infant son, Horace Sears Courtney, sits in a stroller. Yale Beinecke Library No condemnation The tarring and feathering is also missing from official University of Maine histories. A brief statement from the university’s then-president, Robert J. Aley, claimed the event was nothing more than childish hazing that was “likely to happen any time, at any college, the gravity depending much upon the susceptibilities of the victim and the notoriety given it.” Rather than condemn the mob’s violence, his statement highlighted the fact that one of the brothers had previously violated unspecified campus rules, as if that justified the treatment the men received. A cross-country search When I began my research on the Red Summer in 2015, almost no documents about the events were digitized, and resources were spread out across the country at dozens of different institutions. I spent much of 2015 on a 7,500-mile cross-country journey, scouring material at over 20 archives, libraries and historical societies nationwide. On that trip, I collected digital copies of over 700 documents about this harrowing spike in anti-Black violence, including photographs of bodies on fire, reports of Black churches burned, court documents and coroners’ reports, telegrams documenting local government reactions and incendiary editorials that fueled the fire. I built a database of riot dates and locations, number of people killed, sizes of mobs, number of arrests, supposed instigating factors and related archival material to piece together how these events were all connected. This data allowed me to create maps, timelines and other methods of examining that moment in history. While each event was different, many trends emerged, such as the role of labor and housing tension spurred by the first wave of the Great Migration or the prevalence of attacks against Black soldiers that year. The end result, Visualizing the Red Summer, is now used in classrooms around the country. It has been featured or cited by Teaching Human Rights, the National Archives, History.com and the American Historical Association, among others. Yet most Americans have still never heard about the Black sharecroppers killed in the Elaine Massacre in Arkansas that year for organizing their labor or the fatal stoning of Black Chicago teenager Eugene Williams for floating into “white waters” in Lake Michigan. They weren’t taught about the Black World War I soldiers attacked in Charleston, South Carolina, and Bisbee, Arizona, during the Red Summer. There is still work to do, but the recent anniversaries of events like the Tulsa Massacre or the Red Summer, which coincided with modern-day Black Lives Matter protests and the killings of Americans like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, have sparked a renewed interest in the past. This new discovery brings my research back home to campus. It has afforded me an opportunity to engage students with the events of the Red Summer in new ways. As the humanities specialist at the McGillicuddy Humanities Center, I worked with students in a public history class in the fall of 2020 to design a digital exhibit and walking tour of hidden histories at the University of Maine. This tour includes the attack on the Courtney brothers. Intentionally forgotten stories, or those buried out of shame or trauma, exist everywhere. By uncovering these local stories, it will become more clear how acts of violence against people of color are not limited to a particular time or place, but are rather part of collective American history. [Insight in your inbox each day. You can get it with The Conversation’s email newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Karen Sieber, University of Maine. Read more:For universities, making the case for diversity is part of making amends for racist pastWhy I teach a course called ‘White Racism’ Karen Sieber does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.