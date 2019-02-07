Why GBST Holdings Limited (ASX:GBT) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of GBST Holdings Limited (ASX:GBT), there’s is a financially-robust company with a a buoyant growth outlook, not yet priced into the stock. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on GBST Holdings here.

Very undervalued with flawless balance sheet

One reason why investors are attracted to GBT is its earnings growth potential in the near future of 24%, made up of high-quality, operational cash from its core business, which is expected to increase by 56% next year. This indicates a high-quality bottom-line expansion, as opposed to those driven by unsustainable cost-cutting activities. GBT is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company’s expected cash flow going forward. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts’ consensus forecast growth be correct. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, GBT’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This further reaffirms that GBT is potentially undervalued.

GBT’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that GBT has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Investors should not worry about GBT’s debt levels because the company has none! This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

Next Steps:

For GBST Holdings, there are three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

