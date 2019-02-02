Why GE Stock Soared on Thursday -- and Why It Could Keep Rising

On Thursday morning, General Electric (NYSE: GE) reported that adjusted earnings per share plunged to $0.17 last quarter from $0.43 a year earlier. This EPS result missed the analyst consensus of $0.22 by a wide margin.

At first glance, GE's quarterly performance would seem like an unlikely catalyst for a big stock price rally. However, that's just what happened: GE stock surged roughly 12% on Thursday, breaking back above the $10 mark for the first time in three months.

Investors were willing to look past General Electric's subpar Q4 results because there were no devastating surprises in its earnings report. (In fact, the company eliminated one major risk that had previously unnerved investors.) Furthermore, GE's lucrative aviation business continued its torrid growth last quarter, supporting GE stock's rebound.

Getting realistic at GE Power

GE stock tumbled 76% between the beginning of 2017 and the end of 2018, knocking more than $200 billion off the company's market cap. The main driver of this plunge was a string of dreadful results at General Electric's power business.

In 2016, GE booked a $5 billion profit in its power segment. But by late 2017, the company was projecting that operating profit would fall to around $4 billion in 2017 and $3 billion in 2018. At that time, management expected the power business to burn cash in 2017 but achieve a 60% free cash flow conversion rate in 2018, implying about $1.8 billion of free cash flow.

Unfortunately, General Electric has fallen far short of those targets, due to a combination of poor planning, weak market conditions, and execution mistakes. The power segment posted an ugly full-year loss of $808 million in 2018 and burned $2.7 billion of cash. Management indicated that 2019 will be another bad year for the power business.

That said, CEO Larry Culp expects the power segment's profitability to improve steadily after 2019. Moreover, he emphasized that this forecast doesn't assume that market conditions will improve, saying: "Embracing market reality means a more appropriate revenue outlook, one that is further grounded in the reality of our $92 billion backlog rather than in the hope of new orders not yet won."