Why Geberit AG (VTX:GEBN) Is A Top Dividend Stock

Over the past 10 years Geberit AG (VTX:GEBN) has been paying dividends to shareholders. The stock currently pays out a dividend yield of 2.8%, and has a market cap of CHF14b. Let’s dig deeper into whether Geberit should have a place in your portfolio.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

How well does Geberit fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 63% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a payout ratio of 65% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 3.1%. Furthermore, EPS should increase to CHF17.45.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. GEBN has increased its DPS from CHF5.2 to CHF10.4 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

Compared to its peers, Geberit has a yield of 2.8%, which is on the low-side for Building stocks.

Considering the dividend attributes we analyzed above, Geberit is definitely worth keeping an eye on for someone looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three essential factors you should further research:

