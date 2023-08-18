Why Gen Z could be the first to lose their state pension

If you are under 40, the state pension will probably look very different by the time you retire. In fact, there is no guarantee that it will even exist.

Civil servants, industry experts and even some pensioners have been shouting for years: the state pension system is just too expensive for the Treasury to keep up. With ever larger payments to an ever growing number of pensioners, costs are spiralling out of control – and fast.

No political party wants to upset its oldest voters, but experts have warned the Government will have to change the way the system is set up or face a fiscal crisis.

In just 50 years, one in every four Britons will be pensioner age. That’s more than three times the current population of Scotland. And with birth rates in decline, less than two-thirds will be of a working age.

This is a problem because the state pension is a “pay as you go” scheme, which is fueled by general taxation. If there are more retirees and fewer workers, the system becomes more and more fragile.

This is complicated further by the Conservative’s triple lock policy. It promises that state pension payments increase each year in line with the highest of the previous September’s inflation, wage growth or 2.5pc.

It meant this year the new state pension jumped by a record 10.1pc, surpassing £10,000 for the first time. Record wage growth is paving the way for yet another bumper pay rise next year, and will probably push it beyond £11,000 a year per person.

At some point, this will become unsustainable, but warning signs are ignored time and again. Even the Government’s own accountant warned that the “fund” that measures Britain’s state pension payments will hit zero in just two decades unless the Government acts.

The “National Insurance Fund” records workers’ and employers’ National Insurance contributions, as well as how much the Government spends on various benefits, including the state pension.

This “fund” is theoretical, as the Government can effectively deploy its financial resources as it sees fit. But it serves as a further alarm bell that while improving longevity is welcome, it is straining public finances.

Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister and now a partner at the consultancy LCP, said increasing the state pension age was a key “lever” the Government could pull to control spending.

“If you pay the state pension age later, then it pushes down costs,” he said. “This is a lever that the Government has pulled before and almost certainly will again.”

However, history suggests that increases to the state pension age would likely deepen social inequality. This is because there are stark regional variations in life expectancy, and poorer people typically have fewer private pension savings to fall back on and no choice but to stay in work for longer.

When the state pension age increased from 65 to 66, one in seven 65-year-olds were pushed into income poverty as a result, the Institute for Fiscal Studies found.

And while the Government typically waits for an increase in life expectancy to ramp up the state pension age, this does not necessarily correspond with an increase in healthy life expectancy.

Government expenditure on healthcare has been steadily climbing for almost a decade and the bulk of it goes towards curative and rehabilitative care, according to the Office for National Statistics. In just five decades, state pensions, pensioner benefits and health and adult social care spending will be worth 27pc of GDP, IFS analysis of official data found.

Maxwell Marlow, of the Adam Smith Institute, a think tank, said: “Young people are often criticised as wasting our money on avocados or Netflix. But the reality is that most of our taxes go towards spending on the elderly.

“The unfunded state pension system is shocking. It is a ponzi scheme grand enough to make Bernie Madoff blush.”

Around one in four pensioners are millionaires, so the idea of a means-tested state pension has gained popularity quickly. This could make for more targeted support for the vulnerable. Inequality in this group is stark, with around half of retirees also relying on the state pension as their main source of income.

Anyone who has more than £1m in assets should not receive a state pension, the Adam Smith Institute has suggested. “The triple lock is unfit for purpose,” its researchers wrote in a report last year.

“This ratchet spending is becoming unsustainable and unjustifiable, and exposes the Government to large state pension payouts which outstrip the growth of the economy that underwrites them.

“An increasingly large divide has opened up in British society between generations in which the young lose out, while the elderly benefit.”

According to the think tank’s calculations, the Government could save the taxpayer £25bn a year if it stopped offering the state pension to those with assets worth over £1m.

It said an alternative was to means-test pensions for higher-rate taxpayers – those with a salary of more than £50,270 – to avoid the “difficult politics” of testing those on lower incomes.

While scrapping the state pension completely may sound like the simplest solution, this too would require decades of advance planning, as well as warning for those who it would affect first.

But Sir Steve acknowledged that removing the state pension could become a more feasible option in the very long-term, after there had been a generation that had enjoyed the full benefit of “auto-enrolment”.

The policy, which obliges employers to automatically enrol their staff into a pension savings scheme, was only enacted around a decade ago.

“You would still need a safety net however for those who auto-enrolment had missed,” he said. “Across the world, you would be surprised about how many countries offer something that can be recognised as a type of state pension – even the land of the free has got it.”

But until we reach crisis point, it is unlikely that the Government will be spurred into action, Mr Marlow added.

“We are in a gerontocracy,” he said. “The civil service, the Treasury, the DWP – they all need to talk about these costs. The Government will not act until they are pinned to the wall.”

A government spokesman said there was currently a surplus of funds in the National Insurance Fund, and it would be able to top up its balance if needed in the future. They added it was committed to the triple lock and as is the usual process, would conduct an annual review of benefits and state pensions in the autumn.

