Why You Should Like Generac Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:GNRC) ROCE

Today we are going to look at Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Generac Holdings:

0.19 = US$253m ÷ (US$2.3b – US$553m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Generac Holdings has an ROCE of 19%.

Does Generac Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Generac Holdings’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 11% average in the Electrical industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how Generac Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Our data shows that Generac Holdings currently has an ROCE of 19%, compared to its ROCE of 14% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Generac Holdings.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Generac Holdings’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Generac Holdings has total liabilities of US$553m and total assets of US$2.3b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 24% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.