Why General Motors and Amazon Might Invest in This Electric-Truck Maker

There are several electric-vehicle start-ups looking to follow the path blazed by Tesla -- but Michigan-based electric-truck start-up Rivian Automotive LLC might be about to jump to the head of the class.

Reuters reported late on Tuesday that Rivian is in talks with General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) about an investment that would give the company a valuation between $1 billion and $2 billion.

If the deal closes, the heavy-hitting duo could give Rivian advantages over most of its rivals -- while getting some advantages in return. Here's what we know.

A silver Rivian R1T, a futuristic-looking full-size pickup truck. More

Rivian's R1T is an innovative, upscale battery-electric pickup. Rivian hopes to have it in production by the end of 2020. Image source: Rivian Automotive LLC.

Details about the potential deal

We don't know a lot about the potential deal, but a few key points have been reported by Reuters and others since the initial story broke:

Amazon and GM would get minority stakes in Rivian.

The deal values Rivian at between $1 billion and $2 billion.

If it happens, the deal could close very soon -- possibly by the end of this week.

What we don't yet know:

How much money GM and Amazon will invest.

Whether this funding round will include other investors.

What Rivian plans to do with the capital.

Who is Rivian?

Rivian, based in Plymouth, Michigan, has designed two innovative electric vehicles -- a pickup truck and an SUV -- that will be built on a "skateboard" platform that incorporates batteries, suspension, and motors in a single unit. The company owns a factory -- a former Mitsubishi automotive plant in Normal, Illinois -- and is aiming to begin production by the end of next year.

On paper at least, Rivian's two vehicles are impressive. The R1T pickup and R1S SUV have four electric motors, one at each wheel, to maximize off-road ability and on-road acceleration. They'll be offered with three battery-pack options, with a maximum range of about 400 miles in the pickup and a little more in the SUV. (Base models will have 230 miles of range.) The pickup will start at $69,000, and the SUV will start at $72,500 (before tax incentives).

Rivian's current backers include Saudi conglomerate Abdul Latif Jameel, which (among other things) is Toyota's sole distributor in Saudi Arabia; a U.S.-based subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation; and London-based Standard Chartered Bank. Rivian is believed to have raised about $450 million to date via a mix of equity and debt offerings.

A green Rivian R1S, an upscale electric 7-passenger SUV. More

Rivian's R1S is a big SUV that shares its platform with Rivian's pickup. It will also go into production by the end of next year, the company says. Image source: Rivian Automotive LLC.