Why General Motors' U.S. Sales Dropped in 2018

General Motors (NYSE: GM) said that its U.S. sales fell 2.7% in December, as sales of its new pickups weren't strong enough to overcome big year-over-year declines in sales of its sedans.

For the full year, GM's U.S. sales were down 1.6% from 2017.

Sales of GM's full-size pickups were flat in 2018, but it appears to be getting strong pricing for the all-new 2019 GMC Sierra and its Chevrolet sibling. Image source: General Motors.

How GM's 2018 U.S. sales compare to rivals'

Most of GM's rivals also lost ground year over year in 2018. The big exception was Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU), which rode its pickup-and-SUV-heavy lineup to a solid sales gain.

Automaker 2018 U.S. Sales Change vs. 2017 GM 2,954,037 (1.6%) Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) 2,485,222 (3.5%) Toyota 2,426,672 (0.3%) Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 2,246,467 8.4% Honda 1,604,828 (2.2%) Nissan 1,493,877 (6.3%)

Data sources: Individual automakers, Automotive News.

What worked for GM in 2018

Crossover SUVs

GM put a lot of money and effort behind revamping its entire line of crossover SUVs in 2016 and 2017. As expected, it reaped the benefits in 2018, with five models setting new sales records:

Vehicle 2018 U.S. Sales Change vs. 2017 Buick Encore 93,073 5.7% Chevrolet Equinox 332,618 14.5% Chevrolet Trax 89,916 13.4% Chevrolet Traverse 146,534 18.6% GMC Terrain 114,314 33.8%

Data source: General Motors.

As a group, sales of GM's crossovers rose 7% in 2018 to just over 1 million.

A dark red 2018 Chevrolet Traverse, a seven-passenger crossover SUV More

Sales of the all-new 2018 Chevrolet Traverse crossover SUV were up almost 19% in 2018. Image source: General Motors.

Midsize pickups

While sales of GM's full-size pickups were roughly flat in 2018 (more on that below), its one-size-down Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Sierra each had a good year; sales were up 19% and 4.3%, respectively.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV

You may have heard that U.S. sales of the little electric Chevy fell almost 23% in 2018, but that's only part of the story. GM only produces the Bolt in one factory, in Orion Township, Michigan, and exports it to several markets around the world.

What happened was that demand in Canada and South Korea exceeded GM's expectations, so it sent more Bolts out of the U.S. -- leaving its U.S. dealers with tight supplies for part of 2018. We won't have final full-year totals for another day or two, but it's already clear that higher Bolt sales in Canada and (especially) South Korea offset most or all of the decline in U.S. sales of the electric Chevy.

GM is already addressing the supply issue: It increased production of the Bolt in the fourth quarter of 2018. The company said today that it expects sales of the Bolt in the vehicle's major markets (the U.S, Canada, and South Korea) to rise in 2019.