Why Gentex Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GNTX) Cash Is A Factor You Need To Consider

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. After investment, what’s left over is what belongs to you, the investor. This also determines how much the stock is worth. Today we will examine GNTX’s ability to generate cash flows, as well as the level of capital expenditure it is expected to incur over the next couple of years, which will result in how much money goes to you.

Is Gentex generating enough cash?

Gentex’s free cash flow (FCF) is the level of cash flow the business generates from its operational activities, after it reinvests in the company as capital expenditure. This type of expense is needed for Gentex to continue to grow, or at least, maintain its current operations.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of Gentex’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Gentex’s yield of 5% last year indicates its ability to produce cash at the same rate as the market index, taking into account the company’s size. However, given that the risk for holding single-stock Gentex is higher, this may mean inadequate compensation above and beyond merely investing in the whole market.

What’s the cash flow outlook for Gentex?

Can GNTX improve its operating cash production in the future? Let’s take a quick look at the cash flow trend the company is expected to deliver over time. Over the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a low single-digit rate of 0.5%, increasing from its current levels of US$547m to US$549m. Furthermore, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, GNTX is able to increase its growth rate each year, from -3.7% next year, to 4.3% in the following year. The overall future outlook seems relatively optimistic if GNTX can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

Gentex is compensating investors at a cash yield similar to the wider market portfolio, but holding the stock on its own is riskier than investing in the diversified market, which means the yield is not that attractive on a risk-return basis. Furthermore, its declining operating cash flow doesn’t add to the investment case. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. You should continue to research Gentex to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is GNTX worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether GNTX is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Gentex’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

