Why Is Gentex (GNTX) Up 11.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

Zacks Equity Research
·5 min read

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Gentex (GNTX). Shares have added about 11.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Gentex due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Gentex’s  Q3 Earnings Beats Estimates, 2H20 View Up

Gentex reported third-quarter diluted earnings of 48 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents.  

Markedly, higher-than-expected revenues from the Automotive Products segment resulted in this outperformance. Revenues from the segment came in at $464.7 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $438 million. Moreover, the bottom line comes in higher than the year-ago quarter’s profit of 44 cents per share, marking a rise of 9% year on year.

This Zeeland-based automotive products supplier reported net sales of $474.6 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $461 million. The top-line figure, however, comes in 1% lower than the year-ago quarter’s $477.8 million. Nonetheless, the third quarter of 2020 marked the second highest sales quarter in company history behind only the third quarter of 2019.

The company recorded gross margin of 39.7% in the reported quarter, higher than the year-ago quarter’s 37.7%.  Gross margin also improved significantly on a quarter-over-quarter basis, on solid orders during the September-end quarter and the previously-announced $35 million in annualized structural cost reductions that occurred last quarter. Gross margin also improved on the efforts made in reducing purchasing costs and improvements in tariff-related costs. This partially offset the adverse impact caused by annual customer price reductions.

Segmental Performance

The Automotive segment’s net sales, which have the highest contribution to Gentex’s revenues, totaled $464.7 million in the third quarter, marginally up from the prior-year quarter’s $464.3 million. Automotive net sales were robust during the reported quarter even though it witnessed a 3% quarter-over-quarter fall in auto-dimming mirror unit shipments. This was chiefly owing to the revenue growth of the company's Full-Display Mirror products.

Other net sales, which include dimmable aircraft windows and fire protection products, dropped 26% from the year-ago quarter to $10 million. Dimmable aircraft window sales plummeted 52% year over year during the July-September period. Gentex expects that dimmable aircraft window sales will continue being impacted until the recovery of the aerospace industry begins and the Boeing 787 aircraft production levels buoy.

In the third quarter, auto-dimming mirror shipments in the North America market climbed 2% from the prior-year quarter to 3.6 million units. In the International market, the same fell 5% from the prior-year quarter to 6.9 million units. Total shipments declined 3% year over year to 10.5 million units, as global light vehicle production dwindled 4% in the third quarter on the coronavirus crisis that caused massive shutdowns in the automotive industry.

Costs, Financials, Dividend & Cash Position

Total operating expenses decreased 5% year over year to $49.4 million in third-quarter 2020. This decrease primarily resulted from the structural cost reductions made during the second quarter of 2020.
SG&A expenses dropped to $21.6 million from the year-ago quarter’s $22.8 million. Engineering and R&D expenses slid to $27.8 million in the third quarter from the $29.4 million recorded in the year-ago period.

During the September-end quarter, Gentex repurchased 1.2 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $26.93 per share. As of Sep 30, 2020, the company had 11.9 million shares remaining available for repurchase pursuant to its previously-announced share-repurchase plan.
 
During the July-September quarter, Gentex repaid $50 million of debt on the company's revolving credit facility. The company currently anticipates repaying the remaining balance on its credit facility during the fourth quarter.

Also, Gentex continues to pay dividends of 12 cents per share. Notably, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $400.5 million as of Sep 30, 2020.

Forecasts

Based on the mid-October 2020 IHS Markit forecast, light vehicle production in Gentex’s primary markets is expected to be down 2% year over year in the fourth quarter. For calendar-year 2020, light vehicle production in the company’s primary markets is expected to be down 16% when compared to calendar-year 2019.

Gentex has updated the previously-issued guidance for the second half of 2020. The company now envisions net sales in the band of $940-$960 million, higher than the prior forecast of $865-$915 million. Gross margin is now anticipated in the range of 39-40%, up from the previous guided range of 36-37%. Capital expenditure and operating expenses are estimated within $25-$30 million and $95-$100 million, respectively.

The company also issued revenue guidance for 2021. The metric is projected to be 15-20% higher than estimated revenues in calendar-year 2020.

 

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates review. The consensus estimate has shifted 23.96% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Gentex has an average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Gentex has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Gentex Corporation (GNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Latest Stories

  • Chris Christie calls Trump legal team a 'national embarrassment'

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had harsh words for President Trump's legal team as it pursues its increasingly quixotic quest to overturn the November election.

  • Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a candidate in the Georgia runoff, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

    Loeffler is currently campaigning in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the Senate at the start of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

  • Calls for Britain to give asylum to Pakistani Christian girl forced to marry Muslim man who abducted and gang-raped her

    Boris Johnson has been urged to grant asylum to a Pakistani Christian girl who was forced to marry a Muslim man accused of abducting and raping her at gunpoint. The family of the 14-year-old girl claims that she was kidnapped by Mohamad Nakash last year, who used blackmail and threats of violence to make her sign false papers consenting to marriage. In August, a judge's order that she be taken to a women's refuge was overturned by a higher court, which ruled the marriage was legal and returned her to Mr Nakash’s home. The girl then escaped and is now in hiding. But her lawyer claims that associates of Mr Nakash, who turned up en masse at the court hearings, have been trying to hunt her down. The British charity Aid to Church in Need, which campaigns on behalf of persecuted Christians worldwide, has now launched a petition asking the government to grant the girl asylum. “This shocking case is a chance for Britain to show its commitment to Christian welfare who so often feel abandoned by the West, ” said spokesman John Pontifex. The case has echoes of that of Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman who spent ten years on death row in Pakistan on trumped-up blasphemy charges.

  • Palestinian rocket attack draws Israeli strike

    Palestinian militants fired a rocket into Israel on Saturday (November 21) night, prompting Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, Israel's military said on Sunday (November 22). There were no casualties reported on either side of the border. Israeli police said the Gaza rocket damaged a factory in the southern city of Ashkelon. The Israeli military said its aircraft struck in response against several military sites belonging to Hamas, the armed Islamist group that controls Gaza. Reuters witnesses said the pre-dawn strikes hit targets in Gaza City and the southern Gaza cities of Rafah and Khan Younis. There was no immediate claim of responsibility from any of Gaza's military groups for firing the rocket. Israel and Hamas last fought a war in 2014 and have exchanged fire several times since. But the border has been largely quiet in recent months. In Gaza, a Hamas spokesman blamed the new escalation on Israel.

  • Republicans launch Pennsylvania lawsuit that argues GOP-backed bill allowing universal mail voting is unconstitutional

    A group of Republicans, including Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) are launching a lawsuit -- in the hopes of blocking the certification of Pennsylvania's election results -- that claims a state law passed in 2019 allowing for universal mail-in voting is unconstitutional. If that were the case, mail-in ballots would be invalidated, likely swinging the state back to President Trump.> Here is the complaint introduction from the Commonwealth Court filing /5 pic.twitter.com/OdF3hdUpwS> > -- Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 21, 2020The lawsuit quickly drew heated criticism, including accusations that Kelly (who was just re-elected himself) and the other plaintiffs are "openly rejecting democracy and the rule of law," but many observers were simply perplexed. For starters, the bill was passed over a year ago, raising questions as to why its constitutionality wasn't brought up between then and now. Plus, it was pushed through thanks to a majority GOP state legislature, with only one Republican member of the state House voting against it, while GOP senators backed it unanimously. > In the lawsuit, filed this morning in Commonwealth Court, plaintiffs say Act 77 is "unconstitutional," and "implemented illegally." They argue it's an illegal attempt to override limitations on absentee voting, and needed to go through a constitutional amendment first /3> > -- Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 21, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling

  • Taiwan says unnamed U.S. official is visiting, cannot give details

    A U.S. official has arrived in Taiwan, the island's foreign ministry said on Sunday, adding that it could not provide details as the trip has not been made public, though it did deny a media report that the CIA chief was in town. China, which claims democratically-run Taiwan as its own territory, reacted with fury when the U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar came to Taipei in August, followed by U.S. Undersecretary of State Keith Krach in September, sending fighter jets near the island each time. The Trump administration has ramped up support for Taiwan, including with new arms sales, alarming China.

  • Rudy Giuliani's son tested positive for the coronavirus one day after attending his father's sweaty press conference

    Trump campaign lawyer, Jenna Ellis, said that the president's legal team, present at Thursday's briefing, had likely been exposed to the virus.

  • A high school teacher with an interest in cannibalism has been charged with murder after the discovery of bones with bite marks

    German prosecutors said Friday that the murder of a 44-year-old man shows signs of possible cannibalism.

  • Thousands march in Taiwan against US pork imports

    Thousands of people marched in Taipei's streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow U.S. pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues. President Tsai Ing-wen's administration lifted a long-standing ban on U.S. pork and beef imports in August, in a move seen as one of the first steps toward possibly negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the U.S. The ban is due to be lifted in January. The new policy allows imports of pork with acceptable residues of ractopamine, a drug added into animal feed that promotes the growth of lean meat that some farmers use in pigs.

  • Iran vows to crush any Israeli attempt to hit its 'advisory' role in Syria

    Iran on Sunday vowed to defeat any Israeli attempt to harm its role in Syria, saying the era of "hit and run" attacks by Israel there was over, days after Israel carried out air strikes on Syrian army and Iranian paramilitary targets in the country. Israel, which views Tehran as its biggest security threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets and those of allied militia in Syria, where Tehran has backed President Bashar al-Assad and his forces against rebels and militants since 2012. On Wednesday, an Israeli military spokesman said eight targets were attacked, including an Iranian headquarters at Damascus international airport and a "secret military site" that served as a "hosting facility for senior Iranian delegations when they come to Syria to operate".

  • Meet the Remmo clan - the Arab gang that has become Germany's most notorious organised crime family

    The arrest of three men this week in connection with last year’s €1bn (£892m) jewel heist at Dresden’s famous Green Vault museum has shone a rare light on the “Arab clans” who increasingly dominate organised crime in Berlin. The arrested men are all members of the Remmo Clan, a single extended family that is one of the most feared in the German capital and has been implicated in a series of spectacular crimes in recent years. Two more family members wanted in connection with the Dresden robbery remain on the run from police. Among those arrested this week is believed to be Wissam Remmo, who was convicted in February of the theft of a giant solid gold commemorative coin worth €3.75m (£3.3m) that disappeared without trace from one of Berlin’s best guarded museums on a spring night in 2017. Another member of the family was convicted over a 2014 raid on a savings bank in which he and his accompices got away with €10m in cash before blowing the bank up on their way out. The Remmo Clan are just one of the so-called “Arab clans”, extended families of Middle Eastern who control much of the drugs and illegal prostitution trade in Berlin, and defend their various turfs around the city with violence and intimidation. Alongside the Remmos, there are the al-Zeins, the Abou Chakers, and the Miris, among others. Tourist shops even sell maps showing the city divided into their territories. Clan members are often unemployed and claim benefits, yet they flaunt their wealth, living in villas in Berlin’s most expensive neighbourhoods and driving Porsches and high-performance Mercedes.

  • Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is 'embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up' against Trump's refusal to concede

    Republicans need to "stop the nonsense," Maryland's Gov. Larry Hogan said on CNN, marking the latest Republican calling on the president to concede.

  • New foundation created to help families of lost hikers following 2016 disappearance of Kris Fowler

    Kris Fowler, 34, was last seen on October 12, 2016, at the Cracker Barrel at White Pass in Washington where he stopped to get coffee before heading out to complete hiking the last leg of the Pacific Coast Trail. His phone was shut off about an hour later and he was never seen again. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

  • The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

    Female assassins who lured an Afghan security official to his death with promises of sex before shooting him and dumping his body at a cemetery are among thousands of Taliban criminals freed as part of a fragile peace plan.

  • Exclusive: Mexico agreed with U.S. Attorney General Barr to arrest drug capo in deal for general - source

    Mexico has committed to the arrest of a high-level cartel leader under a deal with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to drop U.S. drug trafficking charges against a former Mexican defense minister, a senior Mexican source told Reuters. The United States dropped the case against retired General Salvador Cienfuegos this week citing "sensitive and important" foreign policy considerations that outweighed interest in pursuing the charges. In return, Mexico privately told Barr it would work with the United States to arrest a high-level cartel leader involved with trafficking large quantities of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, the source said.

  • Biden chief of staff says inauguration ‘not going to be the same’

    Ron Klain said the inauguration ceremony will be altered to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

  • Operation Warp Speed advisor says US could return to normal by May if vaccines distributed as planned

    ‘70 per cent or so of the population being immunised would allow for true herd immunity to take place’

  • Ethiopia's civil war: 'We left them to die in their hospital beds. I don't know how I will face God'

    The women were midway through their labour when the hospital director came in and told Mihret Glahif she had to run for her life. It didn’t matter that her patients were giving birth, the staff had to leave immediately. The civil war had arrived, and it was knocking on the door. “We heard gunshots and bombs,” the 25-year-old nurse said. “We left all of the patients. Some of them were injured soldiers, some of them were women in labour. We left everyone.” Ms Glahif’s, parched and hungry, was recounting the trauma of a brutal new conflict sweeping northern Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation. “I shouldn't have left them. I don’t know how I will face God,” she told the Telegraph after fleeing with thousands of others across hostile terrain with just her passport into the craggy sunbaked wasteland of eastern Sudan. This newspaper today publishes some of the first accounts of the savage battle raging between one of Africa’s most powerful armies and the regional military in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray that has triggered a mass exodus and a desperate humanitarian crisis. A communication blackout after the internet was cut means so far precious few details have emerged of alleged bombings, beatings, machete massacres and even ethnic cleansing. Hundreds, probably thousands, have been killed since the conflict erupted two and half weeks ago; and accusations of potential war crimes are coming in thick and fast.

  • Obama thanked Navy SEAL McRaven for overseeing the bin Laden raid by gifting him a tape measure

    The unusual gift was a kind of inside joke, a reference to something Obama said after the SEALs brought bin Laden's body back.

  • Man arrested after woman pushed onto New York City subway tracks

    The victim ended up between the rails as the approaching train passed harmlessly over her.