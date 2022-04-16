Why some Georgians will get an unexpected state tax refund

Georgia tax returns are due Monday, April 18. And now, millions of Georgians will be due a tax refund after Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill in late March allowing $1.1 billion in additional refunds because of a state revenue surplus.

But what about taxpayers who have filed already, or who have already gotten a refund?

Here are answers to that and other questions about the House Bill 1302 tax refund, according to the Georgia Department of Revenue:

How big of a refund is this?

Georgia legislators passed House Bill 1302 under the Gold Dome at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.

It depends on how you filed.

Single filers and married couples who filed separately could get up to $250.

Head-of-household filers could get up to $375.

Married couples who filed jointly could get up to $500.

So the refund could be smaller?

Yes, if you still owe taxes from previous filings or if you owe other money to the state, such as overdue fees or overdue child support.

Am I even eligible?

Yes, if you were a full-year resident in 2020 and 2021, and you filed a Georgia individual income tax return for 2020 and 2021, you're eligible.

What if I filed early?

Even if you filed your Georgia return early and already have gotten a refund, you will still get the H.B. 1302 refund. The state will send you the latter refund separately – either by direct deposit to your designated bank account, or by check if that's how you got your previous refund.

When can I expect the refund?

The Department of Revenue can take up to 12 weeks to process a tax filing, but most are accepted within 21 days, or three weeks. For residents just filing, the additional refund will be distributed with any other refund you're owed. If you've already filed, you can check the status of your refund on their website. https://gtc.dor.ga.gov/_/

I only live in Georgia part of the year. Do I get the refund?

Yes, but it would be prorated — if you live here part time, you'd get part of the refund.

I filed a 2021 return but was a dependent in 2020. Do I get the H.B. 1302 refund?

No. Under the bill, it's not allowed.

I forgot to file, what do I do?

Monday, April 18 is the final day to request an extension. If you only need a State of Georgia extension, you'll download and complete Form IT-303 from their website. Extensions are due within six-month.

If you need an extension for both your federal and state taxes, you'll file the extension with the IRS via FreeFile. They'll automatically extend the deadline for state filings, as well.

