Why Germany and the US Are Stalling on Modern Tanks for Ukraine

45
Natalia Drozdiak, Courtney McBride and Michael Nienaber
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The US and Germany remain stuck on efforts to send battle tanks to Ukraine, as officials contend with logistical issues and Europe’s own defensive requirements, along with concern about escalating tensions with Russia, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ukraine’s allies have held talks at various levels in recent weeks on whether to send NATO-standard battle tanks -- such as Abrams and Leopards -- to Ukraine, but even as Kyiv’s calls for such weapons come with greater urgency, no decision has been taken, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing sensitive matters.

Providing Kyiv with modern battle tanks would necessitate long-term training, maintenance and support, a US State Department spokesperson said. The international effort to supply Ukraine is focused on sending weapons the country can use quickly and effectively, the official added.

A White House official has previously pushed back against the Ukrainian viewpoint that the US is reluctant to send American-made tanks out of concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin might escalate the conflict.

From the European side, allies have a limited number of modern tanks and are loath to leave the North Atlantic Treaty Organization unarmed in light of the tensions with Russia.

German officials raise similar concerns about training and maintenance with regard to their Leopard tanks, although these are less severe and could at some point be resolved, one person said. Ukraine’s requests are focused on older variants of the modern tanks, which would lessen any risk of inadvertent technology transfers to Russia if they were captured and would have fewer requirements for training and repair.

Still, Chancellor Olaf Scholz is unlikely to push ahead unilaterally and give the green light to give Leopards to Ukraine without similar moves by the U.S. and other NATO allies, another person said. A government spokesperson declined to comment and instead pointed to Scholz’s earlier remarks on the topic.

Scholz has repeatedly spoken of his concern about the risk that Russia’s war in Ukraine broadens, especially with Putin moving to mobilize reservist troops and threatening the use of nuclear weapons to defend what he deems to be Moscow’s territory. Scholz reiterated that stance in an interview with the New York Times published Sunday, saying it was “a very dangerous war” when asked why his country wouldn’t send battle tanks to Ukraine.

Russian actions could always change those calculations. The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said Wednesday that the gas leaks in the Baltic Sea were caused by deliberate damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which are majority and fully-owned by Russian state-owned company Gazprom PJSC respectively. Borrell warned this would be met with “a robust and united response.”

Ukraine has been pleading with its allies to help it move beyond the Soviet-era equipment allies have been sending so far. Instead, Kyiv wants the more powerful NATO-standard tanks, fighter jets and longer-range missile systems it says it needs to preserve the advantage in a counteroffensive that has seen it retake territory in the east. Russia has burned through a large array of equipment in its invasion so far, but Ukraine has also lost tanks and planes, and Soviet-era tanks are in increasingly scarce supply around the world.

The US is leaning on Germany to do more. In an interview earlier in September with German broadcaster ZDF, US Ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann said she “welcomed and admired” the support Germany has offered Ukraine but added “my expectations are even higher.”

Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister, said modern tanks are “way more effective on the battlefield compared to Soviet tanks, including due to ergonomics, range and accuracy of shooting as well as better protecting personnel.”

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, Sak added they would be easier to repair with more readily available ammunition, compared to the Soviet tanks. Sak said Ukraine needs around 200 tanks to be effective on the battlefield at this stage, and could gradually replace Soviet versions with modern ones.

After European officials on Tuesday blamed the pipeline damage on an act of sabotage, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, said on Twitter “the best response and security investment” were tanks for Ukraine, adding “especially German ones.”

NATO countries in April agreed to start sending Ukraine more modern, alliance-standard equipment to replace Soviet-era arms as stocks already started to wane and they have since started training Ukrainian forces on those weapons. But they’ve been reluctant to supply battle tanks and infantry-fighting vehicles. And while Ukraine’s military has grabbed dozens of tanks left by fleeing Russian troops in the east, according to people familiar with the matter, it’s unclear how many of those are operational or able to be repaired.

“The longer the war takes, the more empty our Soviet tanks stockpile will be and there will be that moment where we need to either deliver western-designed tanks to Ukraine or basically throw them under the bus. It’s a matter of time,”said Jana Puglierin, head of the European Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin. Given it takes around four months to train soldiers on the tanks, it is better to start now before the Soviet tanks completely run out, she said.

One option could include the U.S. backfilling Germany with Abrams tanks if Berlin sent Leopards to Ukraine, a European official said, but it’s unclear how seriously that option is being considered. A spokesperson for the German defense ministry said they weren’t aware of such a proposal. A person familiar with the matter added that integrating Abrams battle tanks into the German army would be a “logistical nightmare” given the different technology, training and fuel needs.

Around a dozen European countries, including Spain, Greece and Poland, use Leopard tanks but would need Germany’s clearance to send them to a conflict zone. Even if some arrangement could be found, it is highly unlikely Ukraine will get modern tanks in the hundreds it has been asking for, one of the people said.

In a proposal published by the ECFR think tank in early September, Puglierin along with Gustav Gressel and Rafael Loss called on Germany to form a consortium with other European allies to send Ukraine around 90 Leopard 2 tanks. The tanks should be older variants so as not unintentionally give Russia insight into the most modern technology if captured, Puglierin said.

The proposal doesn’t appear to have gathered traction in Berlin. A government spokesperson declined to comment and underlined Scholz’s earlier remarks that Germany would refrain from any go-it-alone decisions when it comes to tank deliveries to Ukraine.

More immediately, Ukraine could instead get other heavy weapons from Germany, such as infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, one person said.

Germany could also arrange more swap deals. In August it agreed to backfill Slovakia with 15 Leopard 2 A4 battle tanks after the eastern nation pledged to send more Soviet era tanks to Ukraine. Such deals since the war broke out have seen Ukraine receive more than 120 Soviet-style tanks and armored personnel carriers.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia redeployed troops in Crimea after a series of explosions

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:24 After a number of explosions in Crimea in August, Russian military command redeployed part of the Black Sea Fleet staff to Novorossiysk and distributed aircraft from Crimea to airbases located on the territory of Russia.

  • Russian invaders not advancing in southern Ukraine, says operational command

    Invading Russian forces are not advancing in the south of Ukraine and are unable to do so, Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian military’s Operational Command South said at a briefing on Sept. 28.

  • Head of Russias State Duma proposes to hand out cars owned by those who left country to families of military

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:14 Vyacheslav Volodin, the head of the State Duma of Russia, proposed to take the cars abandoned on the country's border by those who had left Russia due to enlistment, and give them to families of the military.

  • Rowing past their severed road bridge, Ukrainians return to liberated villages

    Ukrainian volunteer Vitalii Kivirenko loads a small rowing boat with tins of food and supplies by the village of Staryi Saltiv, on the Pechenizhske Reservoir, northeast of Kharkiv, ready to make a short trip that was unthinkable just a few weeks ago. After Ukrainian forces pushed Russian troops back from the eastern banks of the reservoir, opposite Staryi Saltiv, in a counter offensive earlier this month, volunteers and relatives can finally reach those in isolated villages on the other side, and some of those who fled are returning home. Rowing is the easiest option for crossing the water and delivering flour, sugar, oil and fuel for generators, after Staryi Saltiv's road bridge was blasted in two by Ukrainian forces just days into Russia's invasion, to try and halt the Russian troops' advance.

  • Czechs protest handling of energy crisis, membership of EU and NATO

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of Czechs gathered in Prague on Wednesday to protest against the government's handling of soaring energy prices and the country's membership of NATO and the European Union. The demonstration on a national holiday in Prague's main square, organised by far-right and fringe groups and parties including the Communists, was estimated at "lower tens of thousands" by the police, compared to 70,000 on Sept. 3. The organising group "Czech Republic First!" opposes the European Union and NATO and calls for the central European nation of 10.7 million to be militarily neutral.

  • First group of Russian mobilised reservists arrive on the front

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:15 Despite the fact that "partial mobilisation" in Russia was announced only a week ago, the first groups of mobilised reservists have already arrived at the front in Ukraine.

  • Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever

    Instead, India's Adani invited investors to 'bet on India and embrace India's aspirations and potential'

  • U.S. Embassy in Moscow urges American citizens to leave Russia 'immediately'

    The embassy warned that Russian-U.S. dual nationals could be conscripted by the Kremlin for military service.

  • Zelenskyy announces "good news" from front line in near future

    Some good news from the front should be expected in the near future, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in his evening address on Sept. 27.

  • Kremlin says military campaign in Ukraine to continue at least until capture of all of Donetsk region

    The Kremlin said on Wednesday its "special military operation" in Ukraine must continue at least until the capture of all of east Ukraine's Donetsk region. In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the self-styled Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) - a breakaway Russian-backed entity that has been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014 - controls only part of the wider territory which it claims. Russia has framed its military campaign in Ukraine as necessary to protect Russian-speakers in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, of which Donetsk makes up half, from "genocide" by Ukraine.

  • Bosnian Serb separatist leader blasts West, praises Russia

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Facing an election this weekend, Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik blasted the West and praised Vladimir Putin over his policies in the Balkans, boasting that he is a rare European politician who can meet with the Russian president anytime he wishes. Dodik’s comments made at a preelection rally late Tuesday in the Bosnian Serb semiautonomous region of Republika Srpska came after he met with Putin in Moscow earlier this month when he endorsed Russia's war in Ukraine. Dodik also met with Putin in June.

  • Russian soldier says he will 'pray for a wound' in Ukraine so he can leave the front lines, intercepted audio shows

    Intercepted phone calls published by Ukraine appear to offer new insight into low morale among Russian troops.

  • Ukrainian army advancing to Lyman, newly-mobilized Russians heading to frontline, ISW says

    The Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting operations to consolidate their positions on the eastern bank of the Oskil River north of Kupyansk, and have made further progress in the offensive northwest of Lyman, according to a Sept. 27 report from the U.S-based Institute for the Study of War.

  • White House considering departure of Treasury chief Janet Yellen after the midterms, report says

    The White House is weighing up the potential departure of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen after the midterms, according to a published report.

  • Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 58 invaders and destroy almost 80 units of Russian equipment in Ukraine's south

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 02:18 While defending the southern line of contact, the Ukrainian military have killed Russian soldiers and destroyed their military equipment. Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook Quote: "A Russian tank platoon has attempted to carry out offensive actions on the Chkalove - Bezymenne axis.

  • Exclusive-Russia aiming to fly solo without Airbus and Boeing

    Russia's aviation industry will aim to go it alone without the West, using locally built parts to produce 1,000 airliners by 2030 and end a reliance on Boeing and Airbus, state-owned engineer Rostec said. The remarks from Rostec, a vast state corporation headed by a close ally of President Vladimir Putin that includes Russia's only manufacturer of civil aircraft, are the strongest indication yet that the country's aviation sector sees the confrontation with the West as a permanent schism.

  • Russian forces not advancing and not able to do so

    OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN - WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:51 The Russian forces are not advancing in southern Ukraine and are not capable of conducting an offensive. Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Operational Command Pivden (South) press centre, at a briefing on 28 September Quote: "They [the Russian army - ed.

  • Ashton Kutcher Says He Was 'Drunk' When He First Told Mila Kunis 'I Love You'

    The That 70s Show alum revealed the details of his big relationship moment to country singer Kenny Chesney during an episode of his new Peloton running series

  • Attacks mount in Russia after Putin troop mobilization

    A number of attacks on Russian authorities have been reported since President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a partial call-up of troops to join his struggling seven-month war in Ukraine. In a statement on Monday, Russian authorities said that a 25-year-old male individual opened fire at a military registration and enlistment office in Ust-Ilimsk, resulting in…

  • First new Russian military recruits already in Ukraine, says President's Office

    The first Russian reinforcements, called up as part of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s “partial mobilization”, have already been deployed to Ukrainian battlefields, presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych told former Russian lawyer Mark Feygin on his YouTube show on Sept. 27.