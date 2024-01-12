Why Girl Scout Cookies might taste different this year: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Girl Scout Cookie season has commenced, and things will look a little different this year.

Happy Friday, Cincinnati! Victoria Moorwood, Enquirer trending news reporter, here with some important cookie news.

Girl Scout Cookie season is upon us. Local troops began honing their entrepreneurial skills and taking orders for the sweet treats last week and, starting next month, friendly scout faces will soon reappear at booths outside of grocery stores.

The cookie-selling season is a time we look forward to each year – however, things will look a little different this go-around. Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, which has troops in western Ohio and southeastern Indiana, changed bakers for the 2024 season.

Each baker makes their own Girl Scout Cookies, which means iconic favorites may differ in flavor and name – and new, specialty cookies are now available. That being said, some cookies will be harder to get.

In other words, Lemonades are in, and S’mores are out.

Click or tap here to read up on what this change means, which cookies are available in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky and how to find harder-to-get varieties.

What else you need to know Friday, Jan. 12

🌧️ Weather: High of 50. Periods of rain, some heavy, windy and mild.

🥗 Former UC frat brothers open health-focused cafe on the West Side.

⚾ Cincinnati Reds bring home Brent Suter, sign Moeller alum to $3 million deal for 2024.

✔️ Gov. Mike DeWine mum on whether he'll back Trump. Says he'll back Senate primary winner.

🎭 Broadway in Cincinnati to stage 'Life of Pi,' 'Les Miserables,' 'Mamma Mia!'

Before you go: Things to do this weekend

From a custom car show at the convention center to a chili festival at Findlay Market, check out our picks for the top 10 things to do in Cincinnati this weekend.

– New here? Subscribe to the Daily Briefing today –

Today's Top Stories

Plaintiffs accused the Ohio companies of violating laws related to consumer protection and debt collection.

• Mercy Health, Avectus to pay $3.5 million in class action lawsuit

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws under presser by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) in the third quarter during a Week 17 NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs won, 25-17.

• Who will the Cincinnati Bengals play in 2024 season? Here's a look

Haley, in the debate Wednesday night, slammed her GOP opponent, Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, for touring Iowa with Massie.

• Rep. Thomas Massie responds to Haley's slam: 'I'm living in Nikki Haley's head rent-free'

Darnell Dollar (Right) stands next to his lawyer Billy Guinigundo, during his sentencing in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

• 'She tried to get away': Man sentenced for killing girlfriend, leaving body at dealership

Former Moeller High School star Ken Griffey Jr. with the Reds in 2000.

• Greater Cincinnati players who have played for the hometown Reds

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Why Girl Scout Cookies might taste different this year | Daily Briefing