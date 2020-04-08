Why Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies, S.A.’s (ELI:GLINT) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Today we'll look at Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies, S.A. (ELI:GLINT) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies:

0.039 = €4.5m ÷ (€176m - €61m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies has an ROCE of 3.9%.

Check out our latest analysis for Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies

Is Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 13% average in the IT industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Separate from how Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies delivered an ROCE of 3.9%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies's past growth compares to other companies.

ENXTLS:GLINT Past Revenue and Net Income April 8th 2020 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.