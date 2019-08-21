Why Global Dominion Access, S.A.’s (BME:DOM) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Today we'll look at Global Dominion Access, S.A. (BME:DOM) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Global Dominion Access:

0.10 = €53m ÷ (€1.2b - €657m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Global Dominion Access has an ROCE of 10%.

Is Global Dominion Access's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Global Dominion Access's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 13% average in the IT industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Separate from Global Dominion Access's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

The image below shows how Global Dominion Access's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle.

How Global Dominion Access's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Global Dominion Access has total liabilities of €657m and total assets of €1.2b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 55% of its total assets. Global Dominion Access has a relatively high level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE meaningfully.

What We Can Learn From Global Dominion Access's ROCE

What We Can Learn From Global Dominion Access's ROCE

This ROCE is pretty good, but remember that it would look less impressive with fewer current liabilities. Global Dominion Access looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity.