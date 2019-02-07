Why GM’s Electric Cadillac Should Absolutely Terrify Tesla & Elon Musk

When people talk about luxury electric vehicles, Tesla is inevitably the first brand that comes to mind. Refusing to be outdone by this relatively new kid on the block, storied American auto company GM plans to steal Tesla’s thunder by outfitting its legendary Cadillac with EV technology.

GM CEO Mary Barra discussed the automaker’s electric vehicle efforts Wednesday during the company’s full-year 2018 earnings call. She also discussed other endeavors involved in increasing its presence in the EV market, including a partnership it inked with a food delivery service.

This comes as Tesla’s woes over producing its vehicles are constantly making headlines. For GM, this could be an excellent opportunity to swoop in, especially with the Caddy. GM has made it clear that it will use the Cadillac brand to compete with Tesla, CCN recently reported.

Read the full story on CCN.com.