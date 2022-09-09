Why gold has been a great investment – but only if you’re British

Gold Investment

DIY investors face a triple threat of falling stock markets, rampant inflation and geopolitical uncertainty. The traditional solution to all three has been simple: buy gold.

The metal’s long history as a reliable store of value has earned it “safe haven” status and investors tend to rush to it for shelter during periods of market turbulence. But investing in gold has delivered mixed results this year, depending on where investors live and the currency they use.

For American investors, for whom the dollar is the currency that matters, gold has lost 6pc of its value. But for many investors in Britain, gold’s value in sterling is more important.

They have made a 10pc gain on their investments in gold this year due to the weak pound. This is far superior to the return on global stocks, which have lost 4pc of their value, and better than any interest a saver could hope to earn on their cash.

Martin Bell, a 56-year-old management consultant from North Yorkshire, said it was for this reason that he had started to invest in gold a few years ago via the Royal Mint.

“I have money invested elsewhere, too: in my house, my pension and my stocks and shares Isa,” he said. “But gold is another way to diversify my money and it feels safer to me. I have some cash savings, too, but over the long term, I think gold is likely to earn a better return.”

All cash savers are losing money in real terms, due to the rising cost of living. Inflation hit a 40-year high of 10.1pc in July, while the average interest rate on an easy-access standard account was just 0.85pc, according to Moneyfacts, an analyst.

The cost-of-living crisis has pushed Remi Harvey, a 25-year-old from ­London, to reconsider how she puts her cash to work.

Ms Harvey said she had started to invest in gold this year to keep up with the rent on her four-bedroom home, which has risen by 30pc to £4,300 a month.

“I know I can get a better return from gold than if I just let my cash sit in a savings account,” she said. Ms ­Harvey, who is saving up for a deposit to buy a home with her boyfriend, said many friends in a similar position had started to invest in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin last year.

“The volatility scared me. I invested a few hundred pounds in Bitcoin, but I decided to focus primarily on gold,” she added. “I felt wary of the hype ­surrounding cryptocurrencies, whereas I could see that there was historical growth in gold.”

Ms Harvey uses Tally Money, an app that allows users to both save and spend money invested in gold.

However, investors who buy gold for the first time should be aware of how movements in the foreign exchange market can affect their returns.

Charlie Morris, of the asset manager ByteTree, said: “Gold is down by 6pc in dollars, but up by 10pc in sterling. The difference reflects the pound-to-dollar exchange rate. Sterling has had an unusually large fall this year, mainly because the dollar has surged.”

Will McIntosh-Whyte, a fund manager at the investment firm Rathbones, said: “The relationship between the dollar, sterling and gold is a complicated triangle. A stronger dollar usually means weaker returns from gold. But the dollar has rallied so much this year that this trend could reverse.”

One of the easiest ways to invest in gold is via a fund that holds the physical metal, such as the iShares Physical Gold ETC (exchange-traded commodity), which charges 0.12pc a year and has returned 52pc in the past five years.

Another popular option is to invest in a “synthetic” ETF, which does not actually own gold but instead relies on “derivative” products. These funds are often cheaper, although some readers may balk at their complexity.

Services such as BullionVault allow you to buy gold online to be held on your behalf in vaults in various cities, such as London and Zurich. The dealing commission is 0.5pc and storage and insurance cost 0.12pc a year.

Mr McIntosh-Whyte added that the short-term outlook for gold investors could still be rocky. “Gold does not pay a yield, so it sometimes suffers when interest rates are rising or when bond yields increase, or both,” he said.

“Gold can act as protection against inflation, but only over the long term. Investors have to be prepared to hold on for multiple years.”