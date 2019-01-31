Why Goldiam International Limited’s (NSE:GOLDIAM) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we’ll look at Goldiam International Limited (NSE:GOLDIAM) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Goldiam International:

0.072 = ₹282m ÷ (₹5.4b – ₹1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Goldiam International has an ROCE of 7.2%.

Does Goldiam International Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, Goldiam International’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 11% average reported by the Luxury industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Goldiam International stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Goldiam International has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Goldiam International’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Goldiam International has total assets of ₹5.4b and current liabilities of ₹1.5b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 28% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Goldiam International’s ROCE

Goldiam International has a poor ROCE, and there may be better investment prospects out there.