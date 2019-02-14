Why Goldstar Power Limited’s (NSE:GOLDSTAR) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Goldstar Power Limited’s (NSE:GOLDSTAR) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Goldstar Power has a P/E ratio of 85.69, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 1.2%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Goldstar Power:

P/E of 85.69 = ₹27.1 ÷ ₹0.32 (Based on the year to March 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Goldstar Power’s earnings per share fell by 58% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 78% over the last 3 years. And EPS is down 7.3% a year, over the last 5 years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

How Does Goldstar Power’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below, Goldstar Power has a much higher P/E than the average company (13.1) in the electrical industry.

NSEI:GOLDSTAR PE PEG Gauge February 14th 19 More

Goldstar Power’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Goldstar Power’s P/E?

Net debt totals 25% of Goldstar Power’s market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Verdict On Goldstar Power’s P/E Ratio

Goldstar Power has a P/E of 85.7. That’s significantly higher than the average in the IN market, which is 15.6. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it’s fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.