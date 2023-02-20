Why Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Could Be Worth Watching

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the AIM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Gooch & Housego’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Gooch & Housego Worth?

Good news, investors! Gooch & Housego is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £9.30, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Gooch & Housego’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Gooch & Housego?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 20% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Gooch & Housego. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since GHH is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GHH for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GHH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Gooch & Housego, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Gooch & Housego and we think they deserve your attention.

