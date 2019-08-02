Why Gränges AB (publ)'s (STO:GRNG) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Gränges AB (publ)'s (STO:GRNG) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Gränges has a price to earnings ratio of 10.87, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay SEK10.87 for every SEK1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Gränges:

P/E of 10.87 = SEK95.2 ÷ SEK8.76 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Gränges Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.1) for companies in the metals and mining industry is roughly the same as Gränges's P/E.

OM:GRNG Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 2nd 2019 More

Gränges's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Gränges saw earnings per share decrease by 3.3% last year. But EPS is up 12% over the last 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Gränges's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt is 41% of Gränges's market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Verdict On Gränges's P/E Ratio

Gränges's P/E is 10.9 which is below average (16.7) in the SE market. Since it only carries a modest debt load, it's likely the low expectations implied by the P/E ratio arise from the lack of recent earnings growth.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this.