Why Gravita India Limited’s (NSE:GRAVITA) CEO Pay Matters To You

In 2015 Naveen Sharma was appointed CEO of Gravita India Limited (NSE:GRAVITA). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Naveen Sharma’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Gravita India Limited is worth ₹4.4b, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹8.4m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ₹3.7m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under ₹14b, and the median CEO compensation was ₹1.5m.

Thus we can conclude that Naveen Sharma receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Gravita India Limited. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Gravita India has changed from year to year.

Is Gravita India Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Gravita India Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 64% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 53%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business.

Has Gravita India Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 138%, over three years, would leave most Gravita India Limited shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Gravita India Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Gravita India shares with their own money (free access).

