Why Great Smoky Mountains National Park ranks high among list of deadliest national parks

Most people get out into nature to find peace and tranquility, And, to be honest, so many of those people head to Great Smoky Mountains National Park to find that peace that the most popular sites can get seriously overcrowded, especially in peak tourist times.

But Tennyson's description of "nature, red in tooth and claw" apparently still holds true, if you look at data compiled on America's deadliest national parks. From drownings to medical incidents to motor vehicle crashes (inside park boundaries, we're guessing), recreating can be fatal, it seems.

Information collected by the National Park Service's public risk management program was analyzed by personal injury law firm Connecticut Trial Firm, which looked at the number of deaths that occurred in national parks between July 2013 and July 2023 to determine the most dangerous national parks in the country.

Great Smoky Mountains, Blue Ridge Parkway ranked fourth and fifth most deadly national parks

Great Smoky Mountains National Park appeared fourth on the list, with a total of 104 fatalities. More than a third of the fatalities were motor vehicle accidents, and most of the fatalities happened in September.

The fifth-most deadly park is Blue Ridge Parkway, a 469-mile scenic drive spanning Virginia and North Carolina, which recorded 100 deaths throughout the 10-year period. Unsurprisingly, the leading cause of death was motor vehicle incidents, which killed 38 people.

How did other national parks rank on the deadly scale?

Lake Mead National Recreation Area: 203 deaths from July 2013-July 2023 Yosemite National Park: 152 deaths Grand Canyon National Park: 136 deaths Great Smoky Mountains National Park: 104 deaths Blue Ridge Parkway: 100 deaths Natchez Trace Parkway: 89 deaths Baltimore-Washington Parkway: 83 deaths Glen Canyon National Recreation Area: 75 deaths Golden Gate National Recreation Area: 70 deaths Yellowstone National Park: 53 deaths

Data shows gender makes a difference in who dies, who doesn't

The data also highlighted some worrying statistics around fatalities by sex, according to the press release from Journo Research.

Despite a 2021 study in the Journal of Leisure Research suggesting that more women visit national parks than men, nearly three-quarters of unintentional deaths over the past 10 years have been male, the release said.

Among causes of death, men were most likely to die from drowning, medical incidents, and motor vehicle crashes. In fact, men were found to be 85% more likely to die from drowning and 82% more likely to die from a medical incident than women.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Why Great Smoky Mountains National Park is among deadliest parks