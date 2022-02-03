Here’s Why Greenlight Capital Sold its AerCap Holdings (AER) Shares

Greenlight Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An annual return of 11.9% was recorded by the fund for the whole year 2021, compared to the 28.7% of the S&P 500 index for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Greenlight Capital, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) and discussed its stance on the firm. AerCap Holdings N.V. is a Dublin, Ireland-based aircraft leasing company with a $15.5 billion market capitalization. AER delivered a -3.15% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 48.98%. The stock closed at $63.36 per share on February 2, 2022.

Here is what Greenlight Capital has to say about AerCap Holdings N.V. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"After seven years, we exited AerCap Holdings. It was mostly a successful investment that was interrupted by the panic in air travel caused by COVID. When the dust settled, we made a 9% compounded return, with above-average angst."

Our calculations show that AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. AER was in 42 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 45 funds in the previous quarter. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) delivered a -3.78% return in the past 3 months.

In May 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on AER in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

