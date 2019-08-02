Why The Grob Tea Company Limited's (NSE:GROBTEA) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at The Grob Tea Company Limited's (NSE:GROBTEA) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Grob Tea has a P/E ratio of 22.17, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 4.5%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Grob Tea:

P/E of 22.17 = ₹266.25 ÷ ₹12.01 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Grob Tea Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.8) for companies in the food industry is lower than Grob Tea's P/E.

NSEI:GROBTEA Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 2nd 2019

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Grob Tea shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Grob Tea shrunk earnings per share by 24% over the last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 18% annually. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Grob Tea's P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with Grob Tea's ₹12m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Grob Tea's P/E Ratio

Grob Tea trades on a P/E ratio of 22.2, which is above its market average of 13.8. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If fails to eventuate, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.